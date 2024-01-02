Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In Portland, a coalition of groups that often oppose each other in city politics has come together in support of changes that will allow more housing.

Councilors agreed to devote the remaining funds to addressing the housing crunch and potentially installing public bathrooms.

Hope House has either broken even or lost money in the past 13 years and now faces increasing need and unsteady funding.

At the time, news accounts reported the next total eclipse in Maine would be in Aroostook County in another 200 years.

The wonderful, as Margie Patlak explains, is in the big and the small, the bright and the dull, the seen and the (at first) unseen.

The change is being considered because overfishing could upset the striped bass population and stifle efforts to rebuild the stock.

“Mountain hiking now puts more stress on my arthritic joints than any other outdoor activity. Thus, Nordic skiing has become my favorite winter sport.”

In other Maine news …

New Maine law takes effect eliminating out-of-pocket abortion costs

Here are the first babies of 2024

Police investigating death in Bar Harbor

2 Maine hikers rescued after suffering severe hypothermia

Quick-thinking bystanders rescue Portland resident from rooftop of burning home