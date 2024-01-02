Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine’s landmark housing law led these cities to make even bigger changes
In Portland, a coalition of groups that often oppose each other in city politics has come together in support of changes that will allow more housing.
Bangor has a year to spend final $3.8M of pandemic relief
Councilors agreed to devote the remaining funds to addressing the housing crunch and potentially installing public bathrooms.
Bangor shelter facing uncertain future celebrates 50 years in operation
Hope House has either broken even or lost money in the past 13 years and now faces increasing need and unsteady funding.
1963 total solar eclipse drew tens of thousands to a swath of Maine towns
At the time, news accounts reported the next total eclipse in Maine would be in Aroostook County in another 200 years.
New book of Maine’s landscape reveals nature’s ‘remarkable designs’
The wonderful, as Margie Patlak explains, is in the big and the small, the bright and the dull, the seen and the (at first) unseen.
Striper anglers could see more restrictions on keepers
The change is being considered because overfishing could upset the striped bass population and stifle efforts to rebuild the stock.
There is joy in the 1st day on the ski trails
“Mountain hiking now puts more stress on my arthritic joints than any other outdoor activity. Thus, Nordic skiing has become my favorite winter sport.”
In other Maine news …
New Maine law takes effect eliminating out-of-pocket abortion costs
Here are the first babies of 2024
Police investigating death in Bar Harbor
2 Maine hikers rescued after suffering severe hypothermia
Quick-thinking bystanders rescue Portland resident from rooftop of burning home