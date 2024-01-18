Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to high 20s from north to south, with mostly or partly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy sidestepped the thorny legal issues at play in the case.

The bill from Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, has support from numerous Democrats and more libertarian-minded Republicans.

The actual drug court must be approved by the chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, then it must find funding.

Worker advocates say the U.S. Postal Service has provided few details or data about a plan to shift some Hampden processing to Scarborough.

Covered swinging benches, a grandfather clock or sculpture and a decorative fence between the transit hub and the square are in the plan.

Dr. Meryl Nass sued the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine and its members in August, saying its decision to suspend her license violated her First Amendment rights.

Tatum McLean is accused of stealing money from the town before he resigned two years ago.

“Taste of Two Worlds,” was recently named the “Best Arctic Cookbook in the World” at a prestigious festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He has served BDN readers for more than half a century, beginning his career while a freshman at the University of Maine 51 years ago.

The Black Bears are in the midst of a strange five-game losing streak, in which they’ve seemingly lost their strong defensive identity.

New equipment includes water filters to take out silt and sediment, and an ultraviolet light system to kill anything that sneaks through the filters.

