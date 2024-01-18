Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to high 20s from north to south, with mostly or partly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine judge puts Shenna Bellows’ Donald Trump decision on hold until high court rules
Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy sidestepped the thorny legal issues at play in the case.
Janet Mills opposes bipartisan drug treatment and decriminalization effort
The bill from Rep. Lydia Crafts, D-Newcastle, has support from numerous Democrats and more libertarian-minded Republicans.
Aroostook County is one step closer to getting a drug court
The actual drug court must be approved by the chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, then it must find funding.
Workers are wary of Postal Service’s plans for Hampden facility
Worker advocates say the U.S. Postal Service has provided few details or data about a plan to shift some Hampden processing to Scarborough.
Bangor’s Pickering Square will soon get a facelift
Covered swinging benches, a grandfather clock or sculpture and a decorative fence between the transit hub and the square are in the plan.
Federal judge to decide if lawsuit brought by COVID-questioning doctor can continue
Dr. Meryl Nass sued the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine and its members in August, saying its decision to suspend her license violated her First Amendment rights.
New details emerge in theft case against former Gouldsboro fire chief
Tatum McLean is accused of stealing money from the town before he resigned two years ago.
Award-winning Maine-Greenland cookbook features Wabanaki, Inuit dishes
“Taste of Two Worlds,” was recently named the “Best Arctic Cookbook in the World” at a prestigious festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
BDN’s Larry Mahoney named Maine’s Sportswriter of the Year
He has served BDN readers for more than half a century, beginning his career while a freshman at the University of Maine 51 years ago.
UMaine basketball is in a strange, yet fixable funk
The Black Bears are in the midst of a strange five-game losing streak, in which they’ve seemingly lost their strong defensive identity.
Peter Gray Hatchery is rebounding after virus, forced extermination
New equipment includes water filters to take out silt and sediment, and an ultraviolet light system to kill anything that sneaks through the filters.
In other Maine news …
See how much snow these Maine towns got
Aroostook hospital nurses vote to unionize
Wade man gets more than 15 years in prison for possessing nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl
Firefighters battle blaze at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant
2 dead after car and logging truck collide in Washington County
UMaine System puts Belfast center up for sale or lease
Man robs Portland restaurant at gunpoint
I-295 in Yarmouth reopens after tractor-trailer carrying natural gas crashed
Trawler grounded off Maine coast during weekend storm will be demolished
Wrongful death lawsuit against Biddeford police could be revived