Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with plenty of sunshine across the state.

Another Mainer has died and 466 more coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,413 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Bangor Public Health Department began vaccinating children younger than 5 against COVID-19 on Tuesday following the federal government’s recent approval of shots for the youngest age group.

Food and Drug Administration advisers met Tuesday to debate the best way to protect Americans from a possible mutation in the coronavirus this fall. Updated booster shots that protect against the omicron variant could offer a solution.

More homes worth a million dollars or more are selling in Maine than ever, even in communities that have never seen them.

Eliot Cutler and his wife Melanie sold the five-bedroom home in Portland’s West End to a man and woman who live in Dallas, Texas, according to real estate transfer records.

Boarding homes will now be allowed to operate in Bangor after the City Council voted to pass an ordinance on Monday night following months of debate.

The market will offer a selection snacks, soft drinks, beer, wine and basic grocery items, personal care items and other sundries.

Friends of Dakin Pool plans to raise money to create scholarships for lifeguards to help draw more students and avoid shortages.

Coca-Cola’s move ensures the company’s continued presence in Presque Isle and will allow a local agricultural equipment company to expand.

A.R. Gould will offer Mars Hill’s primary care staff positions in the system and absorb the patients at its other practices.

Deaths in Acadia are not unheard of, but are extremely rare, averaging one or two a year for decades.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 35, was the second Mainer charged with participating in the Capitol insurrection.

The Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America turned in enough signatures to get a slate of progressive economic proposals, including bumping the minimum wage to $18 an hour, on November’s ballot.

“There’s just so much that needs to be done that to me is critical for all Mainers. Abortion affects few,” the former governor said.

“We should not have Washington try to push Maine down a different path,” he said. “We already have a yellow flag law that works.”

Tuala Leafsong started with a point-and-shoot camera just five years ago but is now turning toward wedding and portrait photography.

Chris Bec and Cody Laweryson are two former Black Bear baseball players performing at the AA league level.

Susan Collins calls it a ‘badge of honor’ after Russia sanctions her

Paul LePage opposes wind-energy farm that would be sited about 30 miles off Maine coast

Bangor man arrested for attempted robbery

Influx of $21 million could finish cleanup at Brooksville mine

Fire damages cottage next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse

The Ghost of Paul Revere headlining Arootsakoostik music festival’s return

South Portland says leash law petition fell short of goal

Judge dismisses York’s lawsuit in border dispute with neighbor

Versant customers will see small rate decrease in July

America’s scallop harvest projected to decline again in 2022

Whale entanglements have dropped but still remain a major threat, feds say

A cat lost in Maine is on his way back to his home state of Texas

Maine gardeners are waging a war on slugs