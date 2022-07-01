Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies throughout most of the state. High levels of ozone are expected to settle across Maine’s coast from Kittery to Acadia National Park today. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 246 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,415 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Conservative activist being sued by Hermon schools hires lawyer who represented neo-Nazi website founder
Marc Randazza previously defended a far-right talk show host who called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.
High court’s weakening of Clean Air Act shows limits of Maine climate actions
Attorney General Aaron Frey blasted the decision, saying it undermines Maine’s efforts to mitigate climate change.
With voicemails, Mainers share their anger and joy after Roe v. Wade is overturned
Dozens of you called to express emotions from sadness and frustration to joy and triumph.
Police: Slain Perry woman had nearly 500 stab wounds and cuts
The state medical examiner found cuts and stab wounds on Kimberly Neptune’s legs, stomach, neck and head.
Son allegedly stabbed father to death with scissors after making ‘bizarre’ remarks
During a car ride back to the family home in Big Lake Township, Darren Laney Jr., 36, allegedly told his parents “something bad was going to happen to them all.”
A popular pirate was put to death in Maine during the US’s 1st federal execution
Thomas Bird was among a group of pirates who’d killed their tyrannical captain, dumped him overboard, then made off with his ship and its booty.
Maine was the only state to get younger last year
It is the first time in more than two decades that the median age in Maine has dropped, according to the Census Bureau.
Tight budgets and runaway prices encapsulate Maine’s housing market this year
As a result of rising prices, the rental and home markets have seen some unusual behaviors since the beginning of the year.
Maine’s 2nd-largest city is among the most stable housing markets in the country
A report released last week said the Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area had grown more affordable over the past 30 years than nearly every other area of the U.S.
Glenburn man who ‘refused to die’ after bike crash returns home from 9-month hospital stay
After getting hit by a truck, Steven Ismail suffered a cracked skull and broken bones in his neck, both legs, hip, pelvis and tailbone.
Maine breeder wants $225K from NH man for spaying golden retriever
Adam Cail was not allowed to have the golden retriever spayed and would be liable for the lost revenue from sale of the puppies if he did, the contract allegedly said.
An ultramarathoner is running from Key West to Calais to raise money for East Coast trail
Shan Riggs wants to be the first person to run the entire length of the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile route from Key West, Florida, to Calais.
Aroostook County teen among top-ranked welders in the country
Jesse Taggett, 17, placed third in the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference welding division last week.
You don’t want to miss these 7 Maine Fourth of July bashes
It’s a shame that you can’t get to all of these Fourth of July celebrations. But you can’t go wrong with any of them.
In his 1st year as Maine Mariners coach, Ben Guite had to bring 3 players out of retirement to field a team
Ben Guite had a 911-game pro career after his four seasons at UMaine and that included a 184-game NHL career, including 10 playoff games.
In other Maine news …
Bangor will consider new flavored tobacco ban after repealing its old one
Bangor runner named Maine’s best girls outdoor track athlete
Clinton 1-year-old dies days after being found in plastic bin filled with water
Woman whose body was found near car in New Vineyard last year likely died of blunt force trauma
Aerospace company will build a complex and launch rockets from small Down East town
Long-awaited new barn at historic Ellsworth museum to open by next year
Downeaster train ridership bounces back to near-2019 levels
Salvage effort for sunken yacht off Portsmouth postponed
Volunteers rally to ensure flags will fly in downtown Houlton for Fourth of July
Boston Bruins to hire former UMaine star Jim Montgomery as head coach