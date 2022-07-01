Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies throughout most of the state. High levels of ozone are expected to settle across Maine’s coast from Kittery to Acadia National Park today. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 246 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,415 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Marc Randazza previously defended a far-right talk show host who called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Attorney General Aaron Frey blasted the decision, saying it undermines Maine’s efforts to mitigate climate change.

Dozens of you called to express emotions from sadness and frustration to joy and triumph.

The state medical examiner found cuts and stab wounds on Kimberly Neptune’s legs, stomach, neck and head.

During a car ride back to the family home in Big Lake Township, Darren Laney Jr., 36, allegedly told his parents “something bad was going to happen to them all.”

Thomas Bird was among a group of pirates who’d killed their tyrannical captain, dumped him overboard, then made off with his ship and its booty.

It is the first time in more than two decades that the median age in Maine has dropped, according to the Census Bureau.

As a result of rising prices, the rental and home markets have seen some unusual behaviors since the beginning of the year.

A report released last week said the Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area had grown more affordable over the past 30 years than nearly every other area of the U.S.

After getting hit by a truck, Steven Ismail suffered a cracked skull and broken bones in his neck, both legs, hip, pelvis and tailbone.

Adam Cail was not allowed to have the golden retriever spayed and would be liable for the lost revenue from sale of the puppies if he did, the contract allegedly said.

Shan Riggs wants to be the first person to run the entire length of the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile route from Key West, Florida, to Calais.

Jesse Taggett, 17, placed third in the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference welding division last week.

It’s a shame that you can’t get to all of these Fourth of July celebrations. But you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Ben Guite had a 911-game pro career after his four seasons at UMaine and that included a 184-game NHL career, including 10 playoff games.

In other Maine news …

Bangor will consider new flavored tobacco ban after repealing its old one

Bangor runner named Maine’s best girls outdoor track athlete

Clinton 1-year-old dies days after being found in plastic bin filled with water

Woman whose body was found near car in New Vineyard last year likely died of blunt force trauma

Aerospace company will build a complex and launch rockets from small Down East town

Long-awaited new barn at historic Ellsworth museum to open by next year

Downeaster train ridership bounces back to near-2019 levels

Salvage effort for sunken yacht off Portsmouth postponed

Volunteers rally to ensure flags will fly in downtown Houlton for Fourth of July

Boston Bruins to hire former UMaine star Jim Montgomery as head coach

Red Sox ace pitcher makes rehab start in Portland