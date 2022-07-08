Today is Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with a chance for thunderstorms and scattered showers across eastern and northern Maine that could produce hail. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seventeen more Mainers have died and another 351 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,453 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The episode illustrates the depth of the break on tribal rights between Maine’s top elected Democrats.

But nearly 1 in 5 voters also picked abortion rights as their top issue, suggesting a possible motivating issue for Democrats.

Less than two weeks after the Supreme Court removed the right to abortion, leaving the decision with the states, people are traveling to Maine for the procedure.

Angie’s Lobster’s co-founders have invested $10 million and plan to build the “most efficient restaurant business the world has ever seen.”

PLUS: All you need for this easy appetizer recipe is canned or frozen seafood, a package of cream cheese, and a jar of cocktail sauce or a bottle of ketchup and a little jar of horseradish.

The King’s Daughters Home has been purchased by Fresh Start Sober Living and will help serve those recovering from addiction.

In one unusual animal encounter, a sheep ended up riding in the back of the police cruiser, bleating along the way.

Matt and Ross Duffer will be moving on from “Stranger Things” after a final fifth season by adapting Stephen King’s “The Talisman.”

Maine’s largest cities lost population in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the state saw rapid growth by its standards.

Revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville are credited with drawing college parents, investors and others to the region.

Eligible seniors who apply each year will not pay higher property taxes as long as they live in their homes.

Samuel Hadlock, about 44 at the time of his crime, was a successful man, running logging and sawmill operations out of Northeast Harbor.

Knowing which loon call you are hearing can help you determine whether your presence is posing a threat to them.

The giant hogweed likely was first brought to Maine by estate owners who sought unusual plants from around the world to fill their ornamental gardens.

Former UMaine player Maeve Carroll signed a one-year contract with the professional basketball team Hierros Diaz Extremadura Miralville.

In other Maine news …

Women who claimed state troopers failed to protect them before 2015 rampage settle lawsuit

Family of man shot by Portland police 5 years ago reach agreement on lawsuit

Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

1st Mainer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot goes on trial next month

Pembroke murder suspect arrested but town still on edge after teen’s recent death

Missing Sanford family spotted but police won’t say where

Kittery residents petition for zoning change to block large housing development

Auburn residents want to repeal rezoning law that could dramatically increase development

Portland commission sends recommendations overhauling city government to council

‘Every game is going to be difficult’ for UMaine men’s hockey team this season

Maureen Barron steps down as Bangor softball coach after 1 season