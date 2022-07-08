Today is Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with a chance for thunderstorms and scattered showers across eastern and northern Maine that could produce hail. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Seventeen more Mainers have died and another 351 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,453 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Janet Mills lobbies Congress to slow down Jared Golden’s tribal-rights measure
The episode illustrates the depth of the break on tribal rights between Maine’s top elected Democrats.
Mainers care more about economy than abortion in tight battle for State House control
But nearly 1 in 5 voters also picked abortion rights as their top issue, suggesting a possible motivating issue for Democrats.
People from states with abortion bans are already traveling to Maine for the procedure
Less than two weeks after the Supreme Court removed the right to abortion, leaving the decision with the states, people are traveling to Maine for the procedure.
Arizona restaurant chain buys Maine wharf so it can keep selling lobster rolls for $9.99
Angie’s Lobster’s co-founders have invested $10 million and plan to build the “most efficient restaurant business the world has ever seen.”
PLUS: All you need for this easy appetizer recipe is canned or frozen seafood, a package of cream cheese, and a jar of cocktail sauce or a bottle of ketchup and a little jar of horseradish.
A 130-year-old women’s boarding home will become Bangor’s latest sober living residence
The King’s Daughters Home has been purchased by Fresh Start Sober Living and will help serve those recovering from addiction.
Bangor-area officers encountered a roaming sheep and stuck skunk this week
In one unusual animal encounter, a sheep ended up riding in the back of the police cruiser, bleating along the way.
The creators of ‘Stranger Things’ will be adapting a Stephen King novel next
Matt and Ross Duffer will be moving on from “Stranger Things” after a final fifth season by adapting Stephen King’s “The Talisman.”
Maine’s biggest cities lost population even while the state grew
Maine’s largest cities lost population in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the state saw rapid growth by its standards.
Private jets fueled major growth at a small Waterville airport
Revitalization efforts in downtown Waterville are credited with drawing college parents, investors and others to the region.
Maine seniors will soon be able to freeze their property taxes
Eligible seniors who apply each year will not pay higher property taxes as long as they live in their homes.
A Mount Desert Island man was hanged twice for 1 murder
Samuel Hadlock, about 44 at the time of his crime, was a successful man, running logging and sawmill operations out of Northeast Harbor.
Loons have 4 different calls and this is what they mean
Knowing which loon call you are hearing can help you determine whether your presence is posing a threat to them.
Beware of the beautiful weed that can cause blindness and burns
The giant hogweed likely was first brought to Maine by estate owners who sought unusual plants from around the world to fill their ornamental gardens.
UMaine’s Maeve Carroll will play professional basketball in Spain
Former UMaine player Maeve Carroll signed a one-year contract with the professional basketball team Hierros Diaz Extremadura Miralville.
In other Maine news …
Women who claimed state troopers failed to protect them before 2015 rampage settle lawsuit
Family of man shot by Portland police 5 years ago reach agreement on lawsuit
Former Dover-Foxcroft police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence charge
1st Mainer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot goes on trial next month
Pembroke murder suspect arrested but town still on edge after teen’s recent death
Missing Sanford family spotted but police won’t say where
Kittery residents petition for zoning change to block large housing development
Auburn residents want to repeal rezoning law that could dramatically increase development
Portland commission sends recommendations overhauling city government to council
‘Every game is going to be difficult’ for UMaine men’s hockey team this season
Maureen Barron steps down as Bangor softball coach after 1 season