Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a 1st District Democrat, said Monday she tested positive for COVID-19, making her the last member of Maine’s congressional delegation to be infected with the virus. She is currently feeling mild symptoms.

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States.

For a while, Mare Rackliff’s treatment worked. But the symptoms returned not long after she was done with the antibiotics.

Bangor is like any of the other tourist destinations cruise ship passengers will visit. It’s a working town, with a unique history.

Combined, it will cost an estimate $5.7 million to repair the three bridges spanning the Penobscot.

Portland’s charter amendment would allow the mayor to veto legislation, propose the city’s budget and enact executive orders.

Dannel Malloy’s future has been a topic of speculation in recent weeks following the bungled search for a new president of the University of Maine at Augusta

Mount Desert Island High School, Brooklin Elementary School and Deer-Isle Stonington High School have some of Maine’s highest levels of PFAS so far discovered in Maine’s public water systems and schools.

Maine was cited as a leader in responding to the opioid crisis, an accolade that came against the grim backdrop of rising overdose deaths.

On Tuesday morning, NASA will share the first images from its newest space-viewing apparatus, the James Webb Space Telescope.

It is one of two outside investigations born from intense public scrutiny and augments a new state advisory board tasked with making its own recommendations.

Husson’s conservation law program aims to prepare students for jobs policing and conserving natural resources.

Other sports have been pulling kids from American Legion baseball including summer lacrosse, soccer, football, hockey and basketball.

The 103rd annual tournament will have 66 golfers teeing off on a 6,100-yard, par-71 layout which will be hosting the men’s event for the first time ever.

In other Maine news …

