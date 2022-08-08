Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 80s from north to south, with a chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here, and where to find cooling centers across the state here. Here are the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seven more Mainers have died and another 446 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,493 as of Saturday. Check out our tracker for more information.

One Maine parent said she wasn’t anxious about the fall and now wants her kids to have a “relatively normal school year.”

The new weight limit keeps loaded logging trucks from using the span for easy access from the Stud Mill Road to Interstate 95.

The explosion of short-term rentals is likely to create battles over the soul of a tourist destination already grappling with a housing crisis.

Ed’s Stuff’s closure follows that of another Route 1 icon, Big Al’s in Wiscasset.

The buyers plan to start agreements to restart the facility after the sale is finalized, which is expected some time next week.

There’s a variety of things that are much more likely to kill you than a shark, especially in Maine waters, experts say.

A recent vaccination clinic in Ogunquit offered a limited number of monkeypox vaccines to those most at risk for the virus.

A motion filed on Thursday asks a judge to order that Kyle Fitzsimons use more than half the money to pay for the court-appointed attorney.

Located beside the library, the 1890-built house has been made into a space where writers and artists immerse themselves in their crafts.

The Rest In Peace Museum, which showcases the history of funeral homes and the techniques they use, officially opened on Thursday.

A team’s conditioning “is not a variable a high-level Division I program should have to worry about,” UMaine head coach Ben Barr said.

Maine gardeners who are seeing their cucumbers, melons or gourds wilt this summer may have the striped cucumber beetle to blame.

