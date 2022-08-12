Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,493. Check out our tracker for more information.
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.
Maine’s COVID fraud cases stand out for their small size
The three men charged so far in Maine are among more than 1,200 people nationwide charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief programs.
Painstaking restoration of presidential yacht will soon begin in Belfast
Prep work on the USS Sequoia has included making a full, three-dimensional model of the boat, and sourcing rare wood in environmentally sensitive ways.
Caribou residents lauded as heroes after assisting officer in trouble
Police Chief Michael Gahagan said that if they had not intervened, the assault on the officer could have easily become more violent.
Church opens coffee shop in downtown Presque Isle
Income earned from Hub Coffee in Presque Isle will fund expenses while the remainder goes to outreach.
Jury selected for Aroostook County double murder trial
A jury of 12 and four alternates was chosen Thursday for the upcoming murder trial of Bobby Nightingale.
The 1st prisoner executed by Maine’s state government murdered his own son
Seth Elliot of Knox killed his youngest son, slitting the 2-year-old’s throat with a 25-cent razor, on July 25, 1824.
No criminal charges for guards who used force against kids at Long Creek
Guards were accused of restraining youth on their bellies, despite previous warnings not to use prone restraints because they can cause asphyxiation and even death.
Tiny, undeveloped island donated to Eastport
Basil Pottle decided to give the island to Eastport because zoning regulations forbid building anything on it and he had no other need for it.
Vote to unionize Bates College faculty and staff remains in limbo 7 months after election
The delay is due to a challenge from Bates College over whether staff and faculty members can be a part of the same bargaining unit.
Paul LePage’s errant comments on drugs show the Janet Mills he wants to face
The hand-to-hand part of the heavyweight campaign between Paul LePage and Janet Mills is bearing down on us with less than three months until Election Day.
Governor’s race puts Maine on track for a staggering $127M in political ads
Around $60 million is set to be spent on ads in the race between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage.
UMaine field hockey team favored to repeat as conference champions
UMaine will open at UMass on Aug. 27 and will then face defending national champion Northwestern at UMass the next day.
Meet the wasp that mummifies and kills the tomato hornworm
The braconid wasp can kill hornworms almost as fast as the worms themselves destroy a tomato plant.
In other Maine news…
Bangor falls to Massachusetts in Little League regional championship
Users of Brewer’s popular Riverwalk are eager for the walking path’s extension
2 earthquakes hit Washington County on Thursday
Warming Gulf of Maine is making heat waves worse
Maine’s drought is devastating the Blue Hill Peninsula’s wild blueberry crops
The secret to avoiding the 143-mile detour in Jackman was to know a local
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
Bowdoin will partner with Portland’s Roux Institute
Popular skating rink reopens in Westbrook
New legislation would let Maine’s national monument expand
Man accused of drunken driving after crashing into Westbrook porch
Unity man arrested after standoff with police
Bangor’s Emmie Streams commits to play basketball at UMaine