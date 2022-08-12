Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 259 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,493. Check out our tracker for more information.

The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.

The three men charged so far in Maine are among more than 1,200 people nationwide charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief programs.

Prep work on the USS Sequoia has included making a full, three-dimensional model of the boat, and sourcing rare wood in environmentally sensitive ways.

Police Chief Michael Gahagan said that if they had not intervened, the assault on the officer could have easily become more violent.

Income earned from Hub Coffee in Presque Isle will fund expenses while the remainder goes to outreach.

A jury of 12 and four alternates was chosen Thursday for the upcoming murder trial of Bobby Nightingale.

Seth Elliot of Knox killed his youngest son, slitting the 2-year-old’s throat with a 25-cent razor, on July 25, 1824.

Guards were accused of restraining youth on their bellies, despite previous warnings not to use prone restraints because they can cause asphyxiation and even death.

Basil Pottle decided to give the island to Eastport because zoning regulations forbid building anything on it and he had no other need for it.

The delay is due to a challenge from Bates College over whether staff and faculty members can be a part of the same bargaining unit.

The hand-to-hand part of the heavyweight campaign between Paul LePage and Janet Mills is bearing down on us with less than three months until Election Day.

Around $60 million is set to be spent on ads in the race between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage.

UMaine will open at UMass on Aug. 27 and will then face defending national champion Northwestern at UMass the next day.

The braconid wasp can kill hornworms almost as fast as the worms themselves destroy a tomato plant.

