The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
A sign that Maine may not see a GOP wave election in November
But Democrats have not always translated primary edges into general election gains.
State blocks Maine lawmakers from seeing files on child death cases
A top Democrat on the watchdog panel believes the committee can do its work and wait for trials to come in the cases.
Rising tides, erosion worry residents about the only road on and off Deer Isle
The causeway is a vulnerable pinch point that could throw Maine’s busiest lobster port into chaos because of rising sea levels.
Corinth businesses start selling alcohol after voters end dry town legacy
One business owner said adding alcohol to the menu has helped increase profits at a time of rising costs for food and labor.
Why there are Maine townships named for defunct Massachusetts high schools
In most cases, those grants named after schools can be traced back to the very early part of the 19th century, when Maine was still a part of Massachusetts.
Feds will pay Orono mother $8M after clinic didn’t tell her about infant son’s abuse
Alexandria Orduna’s son is now almost entirely blind, and his brain stopped growing at the time of his beating.
Maine universities expect fewer students this fall
The decline in enrollment equates to less tuition revenue for a public university system facing the prospect of years of multimillion-dollar budget deficits.
Families left scrambling following closure of Houlton nursing care unit
Rosa McNally’s 84-year-old mother was a resident of Gardiner Health Care for just two months when the family received word she would have to find new accommodations.
Friends tried using electricity to resuscitate an executed wife-killer in Maine in 1834
Joseph Sager’s trial marked the first time a murderer was found guilty and condemned to death in Maine using now familiar scientific forensic evidence.
The reason Maine guides are optimistic for bear hunting season
Many guides are reporting voracious black bears are gobbling up bait faster than they can haul it out to the woods.
Try these foods to know what a Maine summer tastes like
Food reflects the place, and because of that, it is a badge worn proudly by people all over the country.
