Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

But Democrats have not always translated primary edges into general election gains.

A top Democrat on the watchdog panel believes the committee can do its work and wait for trials to come in the cases.

The causeway is a vulnerable pinch point that could throw Maine’s busiest lobster port into chaos because of rising sea levels.

One business owner said adding alcohol to the menu has helped increase profits at a time of rising costs for food and labor.

In most cases, those grants named after schools can be traced back to the very early part of the 19th century, when Maine was still a part of Massachusetts.

Alexandria Orduna’s son is now almost entirely blind, and his brain stopped growing at the time of his beating.

The decline in enrollment equates to less tuition revenue for a public university system facing the prospect of years of multimillion-dollar budget deficits.

Rosa McNally’s 84-year-old mother was a resident of Gardiner Health Care for just two months when the family received word she would have to find new accommodations.

Joseph Sager’s trial marked the first time a murderer was found guilty and condemned to death in Maine using now familiar scientific forensic evidence.

Many guides are reporting voracious black bears are gobbling up bait faster than they can haul it out to the woods.

Food reflects the place, and because of that, it is a badge worn proudly by people all over the country.

In other Maine news …

