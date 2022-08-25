Today is Thursday. The temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s, with partly or mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 244 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,505 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Pfizer and Moderna have asked the FDA to authorize updated COVID-19 shots, but the next round of vaccines are likely to get to Mainers more like flu shots instead of through mass clinics due to decreased demand.

Under Biden’s plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt would be canceled.

Mainers who graduated from college in 2020 had, on average, the 10th highest student debt load in the country, completing college owing $32,764.

“It is out of step with the needs and values of working-class Americans, and I do not support the president’s decision.”

There has been nothing that business-oriented former Gov. Paul LePage has liked to talk about more than state spending.

The amount of people expected to refinance their mortgages in the second half of the year is expected to decline, new data show.

The nonprofit organization had previously helped Washington County towns navigate future planning and grant procurement.

Maine’s coast is a beautiful skyline most days, but stormy seas can quickly end in despair for any fisherman caught in bad weather.

When James Hembree and his wife moved to Maine, they expected a safer community, not increasing thefts.

Thanks to federal money, Northern Maine Community College to produce 400 skilled machinists since 2002.

Hermon is buying the used truck from a municipality in South Carolina after its backup truck, which had been in service since 1996, failed inspection due to frame rust.

Entomophthora muscae, also called the “zombie fly fungus,” is a parasitic fungus that survives by infecting houseflies.

Recent heavy rain in Maine was good news in terms of mitigating ongoing drought conditions. Unfortunately, it was also good news for a specific type of mold that attacks growing vegetables.

Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters.

In other Maine news …

Investigators identify Presque Isle man found dead with pipe bomb

Man allegedly forced another man to strip at gunpoint, beat and robbed him

Woman convicted of killing her 7-week-old son is back in court this week

Maine AG clears officers in 3 separate police shootings

Maine reaches final settlement to return unemployment benefits to prisoners

You’ll get your UPS packages faster thanks to new cargo flights at Bangor airport

New $78M building will help UMaine boost number of engineering grads

Missing Presque Isle man has been found safe

Feds to cut border crossing hours in Vanceboro in half

Maine’s life expectancy has fallen by 6 months

Piping plovers are nesting in record numbers on Maine’s beaches

New apartments may soon be available for asylum seekers in Greater Portland

Sanford pushes new plan to revitalize downtown

Bangor’s new tennis courts could be ready by next summer