It will be the first time since 2014 that Bruce Poliquin will not be endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

The survey of all candidates in the 186 races for seats in both chambers of the Legislature is a regular feature of the BDN’s election coverage.

A water sample from Sunny Gables Elderly Housing Apartments showed PFAS levels more than seven times higher than the state standard.

PFAS contamination from the landfills threaten the traditional foods and tribal traditions of the Penobscot Indian Nation.

PLUS: Lawmakers are questioning the selection of Sevee & Maher Engineering to lead a study of PFAS in landfill leachate. Sevee & Maher has long-standing ties with both active state-owned landfills.

Select Board member Jason Boucher is confident that, if life were to imitate art, the town could fend off the zombie hordes.

The potatoes will be given to food pantries, community cupboards, child care centers and schools around Aroostook County.

The Pine Tree Trail was an automobile trail that lawmakers hoped would compel travelers to explore as much of the state as possible.

The partnership is the latest step the school department has announced in recent months to tackle racism and other forms of discrimination.

But the university system has yet to decide whether it will rely on an outside search firm to coordinate the process.

The markers near the British Canal have been stolen or vandalized four times in the past two years.

The sign was associated with the former Weathervane Seafood Restaurant, which closed in January 2016.

Ellen Okolita is accusing Walmart.com LLC, Amazon.com Inc. and Ebay Inc. of illegally using the photos she used to market her costumes.

Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett were enjoying a beautiful morning when they saw two eagles become entangled in midair.

Invasive tree-destroying insect found in Acadia National Park

Nova Scotia premier disappointed with Bar Harbor ferry service passenger numbers

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder won’t seek reelection

Nearly quarter of Portland students are chronically absent

Portland police on high alert due to spike in violence

2 seriously injured in Old Port shooting

Man seriously injured in Auburn shooting

Massachusetts man accused of raping child arrested in central Maine

New York man drowns in Franklin County

Canadian students help offset an in-state enrollment drop at UMaine Presque Isle

Program helps Mainers leave nursing homes and regain independence

UMaine football coach finds something to celebrate in team’s 2nd straight loss