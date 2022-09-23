Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses. The remnants of Hurricane Fiona will blow wind gusts up to 50 mph across most of Maine into Saturday evening. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 374 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,569. Check out our tracker for more information.

The university closed Hancock Hall and its dining hall, Wells Central, due to lower enrollment and a need for dining cooks.

Broadway will see the Interstate 95 overpass replaced, two intersections that bisect with interstate on- and off-ramps overhauled and other new developments.

The Rock Church will celebrate its expansion into part of the former Hampden Academy with a grand opening this weekend.

The video appears within a module on inclusivity available for Maine educators online, featuring an image that lists “MAGA” as one of many examples of “covert racism and white supremacy.”

The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine is best known for fighting referendums on gun control and bear baiting, but Democratic control has changed its place in state politics.

The life sciences sector of Maine’s economy has grown faster than in any other New England state, providing more than 9,500 jobs.

Lumpfish can live with salmon in the sea cages and remove lice off other fish before they cause any significant harm.

When European settlers first started dining on our state’s most famous crustaceans, lobster fishing wasn’t difficult. It wasn’t even fishing.

People with brain injuries and their families would stay for free at the Portland home while they obtain medical treatment.

Hothole Mountain and Condon Hill have long been on the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s wishlist.

Mark Hundhammer is back to coaching at age 62, taking the helm of the George Stevens Academy’s boys soccer team.

David Breazeale is coming into his sophomore season with an “A” on his jersey after being named one of the team’s assistant captains.

Although ticks making more ticks isn’t a welcome thought, at least you can take comfort in the fact that they die after laying their eggs.

In other Maine news …

Missing NH woman found in Maine state park

Bangor document shredding service expands into Portland market

Portland school board votes to limit high school choice

Maine OKs 1st religious school for tuition reimbursement

More than 40 percent of Maine high schoolers report mental health problems, new survey says

15 years ago, wind power came to a small Aroostook town, and hit turbulence along the way

After weeks of waiting, power has been fully restored at Franklin Towers

Lobstermen appeal ruling that upheld right whale rules

Lewiston City Council approves new rules for homeless shelters

Thieves abuse Bowdoinham farm stand’s honor system

Mercedes Benz and more than half a pound of fentanyl seized in Fairfield drug bust

Damariscotta woman got birthday card from Queen Elizabeth the day the monarch died

Western Maine could see 1st snowfall of the year this weekend