Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 50s from north to south, with increasing cloud cover as the day progresses. The remnants of Hurricane Fiona will blow wind gusts up to 50 mph across most of Maine into Saturday evening. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 374 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,569. Check out our tracker for more information.
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there’s not enough students
The university closed Hancock Hall and its dining hall, Wells Central, due to lower enrollment and a need for dining cooks.
Bangor’s Broadway will see major construction over next 2 years
Broadway will see the Interstate 95 overpass replaced, two intersections that bisect with interstate on- and off-ramps overhauled and other new developments.
Bangor region’s fastest-growing church moves into a new town
The Rock Church will celebrate its expansion into part of the former Hampden Academy with a grand opening this weekend.
The Mills administration stands by lesson with video calling Trump slogan racist
The video appears within a module on inclusivity available for Maine educators online, featuring an image that lists “MAGA” as one of many examples of “covert racism and white supremacy.”
Cooperative Democrats and discord with Paul LePage upend sportsman endorsements
The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine is best known for fighting referendums on gun control and bear baiting, but Democratic control has changed its place in state politics.
The pandemic spurred Maine’s fastest-growing industry
The life sciences sector of Maine’s economy has grown faster than in any other New England state, providing more than 9,500 jobs.
Lumpfish could be the answer to sea lice problems for salmon
Lumpfish can live with salmon in the sea cages and remove lice off other fish before they cause any significant harm.
10 historic photos that show how Maine lobstering gear has evolved
When European settlers first started dining on our state’s most famous crustaceans, lobster fishing wasn’t difficult. It wasn’t even fishing.
Eagle Lake mother and daughter want to open home in Portland for patients with brain injuries
People with brain injuries and their families would stay for free at the Portland home while they obtain medical treatment.
New trails are coming to Hancock County after land trust buys pair of Orland peaks
Hothole Mountain and Condon Hill have long been on the Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s wishlist.
Longtime eastern Maine coach returns to soccer after 12-year absence
Mark Hundhammer is back to coaching at age 62, taking the helm of the George Stevens Academy’s boys soccer team.
UMaine defenseman who nearly played Division III hockey enters season as assistant captain
David Breazeale is coming into his sophomore season with an “A” on his jersey after being named one of the team’s assistant captains.
Here’s another reason to hate ticks
Although ticks making more ticks isn’t a welcome thought, at least you can take comfort in the fact that they die after laying their eggs.
In other Maine news …
Missing NH woman found in Maine state park
Bangor document shredding service expands into Portland market
Portland school board votes to limit high school choice
Maine OKs 1st religious school for tuition reimbursement
More than 40 percent of Maine high schoolers report mental health problems, new survey says
15 years ago, wind power came to a small Aroostook town, and hit turbulence along the way
After weeks of waiting, power has been fully restored at Franklin Towers
Lobstermen appeal ruling that upheld right whale rules
Lewiston City Council approves new rules for homeless shelters
Thieves abuse Bowdoinham farm stand’s honor system
Mercedes Benz and more than half a pound of fentanyl seized in Fairfield drug bust
Damariscotta woman got birthday card from Queen Elizabeth the day the monarch died
Western Maine could see 1st snowfall of the year this weekend