Two more deaths and another 358 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,577. Check out our tracker for more information.

How Maine oyster farmers have fought back against the ecological threats to their livelihoods to boost an industry.

The stepped-up support and efforts to set up more students with help come as Bangor grapples with a homeless population that has grown throughout the pandemic.

But lobstermen feel they’ve been unjustly blamed for the downturn of whales, and any testing of ropeless gear a tacit acknowledgement of guilt.

Homebuyers must be prepared to spend 29 to 48 percent of their annual wages to handle the mortgage and major expenses for a median-priced home.

Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday proposed allowing some accused of drug crimes who submit to a yearlong treatment program to have criminal records expunged while railing against measures aimed at making drug use safer.

PLUS: Portland denies sudden encampment clearing was due to Paul LePage event

“I’ve done the Allagash. Now I’m doing the moose hunt. I was the Potato Blossom Queen,” she said. “Nobody can say I’m not a County girl.”

Mainers have been hit with wildly fluctuating temperatures, making the decision of when to turn on a furnace or light a fire a bit tricky.

We’re still 40 days from the November election, but the past week has been a good one for Gov. Janet Mills in her race against former Gov. Paul LePage.

Nancy Paradis as already carved 303 of the wooden Santas from the comfort of her easy chair at her Cross Lake home.

The Ellsworth mural will feature images from the city’s history being revealed by painted figures peeling back the wall’s brick surface.

We invite any of our readers in Florida to take any free time you may have to share what you’re seeing and experiencing with BDN readers back in Maine. More updates on Hurricane Ian.

Three players are battling to become the University of Maine men’s hockey team’s No. 1 goaltender.

