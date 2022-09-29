Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies and occasional wind gusts. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more deaths and another 358 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,577. Check out our tracker for more information.
The environmentalists at the heart of Maine’s booming oyster business
How Maine oyster farmers have fought back against the ecological threats to their livelihoods to boost an industry.
How Bangor schools are boosting support for homeless students
The stepped-up support and efforts to set up more students with help come as Bangor grapples with a homeless population that has grown throughout the pandemic.
As pressure mounts, more Maine lobstermen are quietly trying ‘ropeless’ gear
But lobstermen feel they’ve been unjustly blamed for the downturn of whales, and any testing of ropeless gear a tacit acknowledgement of guilt.
Homeownership is getting less affordable in Maine
Homebuyers must be prepared to spend 29 to 48 percent of their annual wages to handle the mortgage and major expenses for a median-priced home.
Paul LePage revives detox plan and rails against Janet Mills on opioid crisis
Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday proposed allowing some accused of drug crimes who submit to a yearlong treatment program to have criminal records expunged while railing against measures aimed at making drug use safer.
PLUS: Portland denies sudden encampment clearing was due to Paul LePage event
She’s never hunted and can’t shoot a rifle, but this County teacher went on a moose hunt
“I’ve done the Allagash. Now I’m doing the moose hunt. I was the Potato Blossom Queen,” she said. “Nobody can say I’m not a County girl.”
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
Mainers have been hit with wildly fluctuating temperatures, making the decision of when to turn on a furnace or light a fire a bit tricky.
Janet Mills is leading in polls and fundraising, but her party is cautious
We’re still 40 days from the November election, but the past week has been a good one for Gov. Janet Mills in her race against former Gov. Paul LePage.
Retired Aroostook teacher on track to carve 365 Santa figurines by Christmas
Nancy Paradis as already carved 303 of the wooden Santas from the comfort of her easy chair at her Cross Lake home.
MDI artist begins work on downtown Ellsworth mural
The Ellsworth mural will feature images from the city’s history being revealed by painted figures peeling back the wall’s brick surface.
We want to hear from BDN readers in Florida about their experience preparing for Hurricane Ian
We invite any of our readers in Florida to take any free time you may have to share what you’re seeing and experiencing with BDN readers back in Maine. More updates on Hurricane Ian.
UMaine men’s hockey hasn’t selected its starting goalie yet
Three players are battling to become the University of Maine men’s hockey team’s No. 1 goaltender.
In other Maine news …
This spicy vegan stir-fry will surprise anyone skeptical of tofu
A major commercial block in downtown Bangor has changed hands
Rainy weather and cool temperatures increased fall foliage across Maine
Penobscot County will use COVID funds to buy bulletproof vests for sheriff’s office
Waterville contractor gets 3 years for scamming customers out of more than $100k
Summit Natural Gas rate hike approved to cover increasing supply costs
Apple farmers, pro-immigration groups push Congress to overhaul migrant worker program
Is it OK to use a canoe you find stashed in the Maine woods?