Two more Mainers have died and another 338 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,586 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

MaineHealth will close its Portland-based long COVID clinic in January. That center already stopped accepting new clients in September.

Paul LePage, who had a firm anti-abortion stance as governor, has tried to keep the campaign focused on costs and the economy.

Paul LePage took an aggressive tack in the debate, calling Janet Mills a liar while he was the one who had to be checked on facts.

With a tight for-sale and rental market, regulating Airbnbs and other short-term lodgings could help address Maine’s housing shortage.

Photos showed Maddox Williams’ body was emaciated, with bruises on his arms and groin, as well as a distended belly.

ALSO: Victoria Vose of Warren, Maddox’s paternal grandmother, said Wednesday the young boy was small but healthy while living with his father. Once Maddox went to live with his mom, she told the court she never saw him alive again.

A snarl of congestion at a key intersection in Orono is making it harder to keep students safe as they travel to and from school.

Between 2011 and April 2022, the university system paid Huron Consulting Group at least $1.46 million for its consulting services.

Maine and Vermont differ from other New England states because they will continue to have price premiums on homes in November.

The Caribou Inn & Convention Center has been one of the largest event and meeting spaces in Aroostook County since 1994.

After days of early mornings, Carrie Reed, Ben Lothrop and Kevin Hamel were finally rewarded with a 633-pound bull.

Zombie trees are technically alive but lack an ability to truly support themselves. They can be deadly if you don’t deal with them.

In other Maine news …

Orrington couple, both 89, found dead in their home

Death at Lamoine home under investigation

2 killed in Arundel plane crash

Connecticut man dies after being thrown from raft in western Maine river

Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city

Searsport school district wants to regulate teachers’ social media use

Maine’s top cannabis regulator is stepping down

Jared Golden wants to halt aquarium money after lobster spat

‘Forever chemicals’ pose tourism, hunting challenges across the nation

Maine delays sale of antlerless deer permits until next week

Previewing this weekend’s Maine high school football games

Portland limits high school game attendance to help curb altercations

UMaine men’s hockey captain Jakub Sirota leads young team by example