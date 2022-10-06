Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 338 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,586 as of Wednesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
MaineHealth will close its Portland-based long COVID clinic in January. That center already stopped accepting new clients in September.
Paul LePage’s opposition to 15-week abortion ban shocks allies and foes
Paul LePage, who had a firm anti-abortion stance as governor, has tried to keep the campaign focused on costs and the economy.
The key moments from the 1st Paul LePage and Janet Mills debate
Paul LePage took an aggressive tack in the debate, calling Janet Mills a liar while he was the one who had to be checked on facts.
Political support growing for regulating short-term rentals in Maine
With a tight for-sale and rental market, regulating Airbnbs and other short-term lodgings could help address Maine’s housing shortage.
Nurse testifies Maddox Williams was malnourished and bruised when brought to ER
Photos showed Maddox Williams’ body was emaciated, with bruises on his arms and groin, as well as a distended belly.
ALSO: Victoria Vose of Warren, Maddox’s paternal grandmother, said Wednesday the young boy was small but healthy while living with his father. Once Maddox went to live with his mom, she told the court she never saw him alive again.
The job of crossing guard is more dangerous than ever in Orono
A snarl of congestion at a key intersection in Orono is making it harder to keep students safe as they travel to and from school.
Maine university system’s accreditor criticizes use of outside consultants
Between 2011 and April 2022, the university system paid Huron Consulting Group at least $1.46 million for its consulting services.
Here is the best month to get a deal on a home in Maine
Maine and Vermont differ from other New England states because they will continue to have price premiums on homes in November.
New owners of Caribou Inn want to breathe life into the community landmark
The Caribou Inn & Convention Center has been one of the largest event and meeting spaces in Aroostook County since 1994.
Last-minute shot turns grueling Maine moose hunt into treasured memory
After days of early mornings, Carrie Reed, Ben Lothrop and Kevin Hamel were finally rewarded with a 633-pound bull.
Watch out before your tree turns into a zombie
Zombie trees are technically alive but lack an ability to truly support themselves. They can be deadly if you don’t deal with them.
In other Maine news …
Orrington couple, both 89, found dead in their home
Death at Lamoine home under investigation
2 killed in Arundel plane crash
Connecticut man dies after being thrown from raft in western Maine river
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
Searsport school district wants to regulate teachers’ social media use
Maine’s top cannabis regulator is stepping down
Jared Golden wants to halt aquarium money after lobster spat
‘Forever chemicals’ pose tourism, hunting challenges across the nation
Maine delays sale of antlerless deer permits until next week
Previewing this weekend’s Maine high school football games
Portland limits high school game attendance to help curb altercations
UMaine men’s hockey captain Jakub Sirota leads young team by example