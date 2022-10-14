Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph expected across the state throughout the day. A flood warning is in effect throughout most of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The proposed 8,300-square-foot mental health facility would have been built across the road from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center.

ALSO: The former governor is touting a program that would consolidate and renovate unused schools and other buildings to help address Maine’s ongoing housing crisis if he is elected. But LePage’s plans on the campaign trail haven’t been fleshed out much, leading one developer to say that the proposal “doesn’t make a lick of sense.”

When John Roy’s arm was crushed in a harvester, he wasn’t sure how he was going to process his bountiful potato crop.

At least some of the new fast charging stations will be located within three miles of the intersection of routes 11 and 1 in Fort Kent.

If God had sent a plague of chickadees instead of locusts into Egypt, it would look like Schoodic Point today.

After a slew of coaching changes, the Black Bears are down a few players. But the ones that decided to stay are determined to turn the program around.

The Isle au Haut Boat Services brings the mail and thousands of passengers across the 45-minute crossing to the small Knox County island year-round.

Elijah Barnwell is currently leading the team with 231 yards on 48 carries for an impressive average of 4.8 yards per carry.

Another 468 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,621. Check out our tracker for more information.

The national health emergency declaration, issued at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended until January as federal health officials anticipate a spike in cases and hospitalizations over the fall and winter months. This allows federal funding to be directed to efforts to fight the coronavirus, including expanded Medicare coverage.

In other Maine news …

Maine woman faces up to life in prison after agents seize 92 pounds of meth

Chicago cellist wows Bangor symphony audience

Maine GOP’s challenge in sticking high costs to Democrats

Former longtime UMaine dean remembered as leader in education

Why Jim Montgomery didn’t start fellow UMaine alum Jeremy Swayman in Bruins debut

Facing labor shortage and shrinking population, Presque Isle looks to attract refugee families

Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England

If you’re too lazy to make a pie, try this easier alternative instead

A Harpswell charter school will close at the end of the school year

Missing Vienna man has been found

Bangor girls soccer defeats Oxford Hills to win its 5th game in a row

Officials say deceased person found in Acadia died by suicide

Flood warning in effect across Maine as heavy rains move in on Thursday

2 Maine teens charged after swastikas, racial slur found at Spruce Mountain High School

Logger killed after being hit by tree in Andover

Predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 7 games