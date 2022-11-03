Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 378 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state , according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,653. Check out our tracker for more information.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like … June?

David Ako-Annan, 46, a Black man, sued EMMC in 2019, alleging that a supervisor discriminated against him because he’s Black and male.

Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud for for obtaining a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Plan loan in 2020 by falsifying information.

The 45,450-square-foot area by the shore was first dredged in 2008 when Cianbro repurposed the former Eastern Fine Paper Co. mill.

The County’s potato crops flourished this year, in what some farmers expect to be a bounty to rival last year’s banner harvest.

Last winter, Sunday River shut down the local shuttle bus service that transported workers and skiers due to a lack of drivers.

“I’ll leave that to the voters of Portland,” Gov. Janet Mills said of the referendum question at an event on Wednesday.

The candidates are Michelle Beal, John Linnehan, Bob Miller, Tammy Mote, Kristen Schlaefer, Jon Stein and Gordon Workman.

With erosion getting worse, Bucksport has to act fast to save the popular walkway.

Kira Kutzinkski was chosen as the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Halle Rogers was designated as the league’s Defender of the Year on Tuesday.

Husson University’s soccer and field hockey teams will be vying for championships this weekend on their home fields.

Late-season stocking can provide ample chances to enjoy productive fishing days well into November.

