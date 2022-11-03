Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 378 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state , according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,653. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor could see record temperatures in the 70s this weekend
It’s beginning to feel a lot like … June?
All-white jury awards $3M after finding Bangor hospital discriminated against Black manager
David Ako-Annan, 46, a Black man, sued EMMC in 2019, alleging that a supervisor discriminated against him because he’s Black and male.
PPP fraudster Nathan Reardon sentenced to 20 months in prison
Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty to five counts of bank fraud for for obtaining a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Plan loan in 2020 by falsifying information.
$1.5M dredging on Penobscot River will help barges get to Cianbro’s Brewer facility
The 45,450-square-foot area by the shore was first dredged in 2008 when Cianbro repurposed the former Eastern Fine Paper Co. mill.
Some Aroostook farmers are running out of space to store potatoes
The County’s potato crops flourished this year, in what some farmers expect to be a bounty to rival last year’s banner harvest.
Sunday River hopes grant will help it solve a major staffing dilemma
Last winter, Sunday River shut down the local shuttle bus service that transported workers and skiers due to a lack of drivers.
Janet Mills won’t take side on Portland minimum wage question
“I’ll leave that to the voters of Portland,” Gov. Janet Mills said of the referendum question at an event on Wednesday.
7 candidates are running for 3 Ellsworth City Council seats
The candidates are Michelle Beal, John Linnehan, Bob Miller, Tammy Mote, Kristen Schlaefer, Jon Stein and Gordon Workman.
Bucksport looks to stop its riverfront walkway from eroding
With erosion getting worse, Bucksport has to act fast to save the popular walkway.
UMaine soccer team’s goalie and defense pivotal to its record-setting season
Kira Kutzinkski was chosen as the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Halle Rogers was designated as the league’s Defender of the Year on Tuesday.
Husson’s fall sports teams are having a great season
Husson University’s soccer and field hockey teams will be vying for championships this weekend on their home fields.
You can keep fishing in these hidden Maine gems in November
Late-season stocking can provide ample chances to enjoy productive fishing days well into November.
In other Maine news …
Jared Golden breaks with Democrats by leaning into inflation
Mainers may decide whether foreign governments can spend money to influence their votes
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent recording attorneys
Bangor council chair will receive region’s top business award
LP Houlton announces major expansion of New Limerick mill
Residents pack Pittsfield council meeting to protest library cuts
Dead juvenile humpback whale found on Maine island
Brunswick teacher has been chosen for national space program
Nobleboro nurse returns to Maine after providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine
New initiative seeks to boost conserved land in Waldo County
A man walking across the country is in Maine for his trek
A Maine library is selling hundreds of Christmas decorations to fund a new children’s section
Scarborough High School briefly evacuated after ‘suspicious message’ reported
Philadelphia fugitive charged with homicide arrested in Auburn
UMaine field hockey player from Pittsfield is the best in the country at her specialty
Our predictions for Maine’s North regional high school football playoffs
Fort Kent defeats Washington Academy, wins Class C North boys soccer championship
Freshmen lead Hermon girls soccer to hard-fought win over Old Town in B North final
John Bapst gets its revenge, beats Winslow in Class B North boys soccer final
Bucksport beats Houlton to repeat as Class C North girls soccer champ