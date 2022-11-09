Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Nineteen more Mainers have died and another 335 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,698. Check out our tracker for more information.

Nearly 83 percent of precincts were reporting as 1:55 a.m. Wednesday. We will continue to compile the results as they roll in.

She had 53.6 percent of votes to Paul LePage’s 44.3 percent when the BDN and Decision Desk HQ called the race at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday.

The Democrat had 48.5 percent of first-choice votes to Bruce Poliquin’s 44.7 percent and Tiffany Bond’s 6.8 percent as of 1:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Her victory was never in question in a deep-blue district that Pingree has won by double digits since 2010.

It was a surprising result given national observers were placing Maine on a short list of states with tight legislative races.

Mana Abdi’s path to victory was cleared after her Republican opponent, Fred Sanborn-Silvers, bowed out of the race.

City Councilors Rick Fournier and Dan Tremble were reelected Tuesday, along with newcomer Cara Pelletier.

The town will now allow no more than 1,000 people per day to disembark from cruise ships, though questions about enforcement remain.

The state’s top election official said there have been no major issues with the electronic machines used to count ballots across the state.

Turnout was strong at polling places across Maine on Tuesday morning, and is expected to beat the record total for a gubernatorial election here.

Read more election coverage from across the country:

In other Maine news …

Maine’s unseasonably warm weather is part of a climate change trend, meteorologists say

Garland man charged in conspiracy to send guns bought in Maine to Dominican Republic

Fort Kent man arrested after allegedly injuring woman with pipe wrench

Threats against staff at medical center in Scarborough prompt lockdown

2 crashes close Interstate 295 southbound in Brunswick

Bryant’s 108-point win over Thomas College among the biggest blowouts in DI men’s basketball history

Last-second layup gives UMaine women’s basketball season-opening win over JMU