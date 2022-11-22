The fall high school sports season is officially over but for the teams who walked away with state titles, the memories will live on for years to come.

We look back at some of the best moments from the high school soccer and football playoffs.

The Bangor High School girls soccer team faces Camden Hills High School in a Class C North semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bangor High School’s Emmie Streams (right) protects the ball from Camden’s Kierra McKinnon in a Class C North girls soccer semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Bangor High School girls soccer enjoys a celebratory moment against Camden Hills High School in a Class C North semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Camden won the game 3-1. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Bangor High School girls soccer team faces Camden Hills High School in a Class C North semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Camden Hills High School goalie Maddy Tohanczyn blocks a shot in a Class C North girls soccer semifinal game against Bangor High School on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Camden Hills High School girls soccer players celebrate during a Class C North semifinal game against Bangor High School on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Camden Hills won 3-1. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Camden Hills High School’s Britta Denny in a Class A North girls soccer semifinal game against Bangor High School on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Bangor High School girls soccer team faces Camden Hills High School in a Class C North semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Bangor High School goalie Emma McNeil in a Class C North girls soccer semifinal game against Camden Hills High School on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Members of the Bangor High School girls soccer team console one another after falling to Camden Hills High School 3-1 in a Class C North semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Camden Hills High School girls soccer team celebrates during a Class A North semifinal game against Bangor High School on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Camden Hills won 3-1. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Camden Hills High School girls soccer team celebrates its 3-1 victory over Bangor High School in a Class C North semifinal game on Oct. 29, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Houlton’s Amelia Callnan runs through the ball while guarded by Bucksport’s Meg Morrison during the Nov. 2, 2022, girls Class C North soccer championship. Houlton/GHCA fell 2-1. In the background are Shires Macy Cram, Ella McCarthy and Gabby Gentle. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Collecting the ball with her body is Houlton/GHCA’s Lydia Byron (right) during the Class C North girls soccer championship. In the background is Shire Gabby Gentle. The Shires fell to Bucksport 2-1. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times Houlton’s Maddie Marino (right) tries to maneuver around Bucksport’s Rylee Coombs during the Class C North championship. Houlton fell 2-1. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

Hermon’s Lyndsee Reed (#21) drives the ball down the field by Old Town’s Allyson Caron in second half action of the girls Class B North regional championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Hermon won the game 2-0. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hermon’s Madison Stewart (#17) and Old Town’s Sadie May charge after the ball in second half action of the girls Class B North regional championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Hermon’s Natalie Tardie (#16) and Old Town’s Kayleigh Johnston (#3) battle for the ball in second half action of the girls Class B North championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Tardie scored the second goal of the game. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Hermon Hawks celebrate their 2-0 victory over Old Town to win the Class B North girls regional championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hermon High School’s Izzy Byram brings the ball down the field in the Class B girls soccer state championship game against Yarmouth on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Yarmouth High School girls soccer team defeated Hermon High School 3-2 in the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy in Bangor, Maine. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Yarmouth High School girls soccer team defeats Hermon High School 3-2 in the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN A Hermon High School girls soccer player eyes the ball during the Class B state championship game against Yarmouth on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Yarmouth won 3-2 in double overtime. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Members of the Hermon High School girls soccer team celebrate during their Class B state championship game against Yarmouth at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Hermon High School’s Izzy Byram tries to defend a Yarmouth player in the Class B girls soccer state final on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Yarmouth won 3-2 in double overtime. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Hermon’s Lyndsee Reed runs down the ball against a Yarmouth defender during the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Yarmouth’s Neena Panozzo (left) and Hermon’s Madison Stewart vie for the ball during the Class B state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Yarmouth’s Ava Feeley (10) hugs a teammate after scoring a goal during the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Feeley scored all three goals in Yarmouth’s 3-2 double overtime win. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Yarmouth High School girls soccer team celebrates during the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy in Hampden, Maine. Yarmouth defeated Hermon 3-2. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bucksport’s Lily Chiavelli (left) battles a Maranacook opponent for the ball during the Class C girls soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bucksport’s Ella Hosford (left) attacks the ball during the Class C girls soccer state championship game against Maranacook at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Bucksport’s Lanie Stubbs throws the ball inbounds during the Class C state championship game against Maranacook at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Bucksport’s Addison Goss (15) tries to take the ball from a Maranacook player during the Class C girls soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Maranacook goalie Anna Clauson (left) collides with a Bucksport player during the teams’ Class C girls soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Bucksport girls soccer team defeated Maranacook 2-1 in the Class C state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Soccer players from Bucksport and Maranacook battle for the ball in the Class C girls soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Bucksport girls soccer team celebrates during its Class C state championship game against Maranacook at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Bucksport girls soccer team celebrates during its Class C state championship game against Maranacook at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Bucksport High School girls soccer team celebrates its Class C state championship win over Maranacook at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Winslow’s Lucas Boucher (left) slides in to kick the ball from John Bapst’s Ellis Columber in second half action of the boys Class B North regional championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Bapst won the game 2-0. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

John Bapst’s Kyle Sidaway (#17) keeps the ball from Winslow’s Tyler Nadeau (#3) in second half action of the boys Class B North regional championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN Winslow’s Lucas Boucher (left) slides in to kick the ball from John Bapst’s Ellis Columber in second half action of the boys Class B North regional championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Bapst won the game 2-0. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

John Bapst teammates celebrate their 2-0 victory over Winslow to win the Class B North championship game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Yarmouth boys soccer team defeated John Bapst 3-2 in the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Yarmouth’s Sam Lowenstein (left) celebrates with goaltender Ian O’Connor en route to a 3-2 win over John Bapst in the Class B boys soccer state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Kyle Sidaway (17) of the John Bapst boys soccer team defends a Yarmouth opponent during the Class B state championship soccer game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN John Bapst Memorial High School boys soccer goalie Matt Fitzpatrick goes to block a shot from a Yarmouth opponent in the Class B boys soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

John Bapst’s Jon Pangburn (3) celebrates with teammate Kyle Sidaway (17) during the Class B boys soccer state championship game against Yarmouth on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Yarmouth defeated John Bapst 3-2. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

John Bapst captain Hunter Clukey scored his team’s second goal in the Class B boys soccer state championship game against Yarmouth on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Yarmouth goaltender Ian O’Connor smothers the ball during the Class B boys soccer state championship game against John Bapst on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Yarmouth’s Adam McLaughlin (left) faces a John Bapst opponent head on during the Class B boys soccer state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Yarmouth High School senior captain Stevie Walsh (10) celebrates during his team’s Class B boys soccer state championship game against John Bapst Memorial High School at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Yarmouth boys soccer team defeated John Bapst 3-2 in the Class B state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Yarmouth’s Sam Lowenstein (right) battles a John Bapst player for control of the ball during the Class B boys soccer state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Yarmouth High School boys soccer team defeated John Bapst 3-2 to secure its third consecutive Class B state championship title at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Waynflete’s Nils Burton-Johanson (center) dribbles the ball away from a slew of Fort Kent players during the Class C boys soccer state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Waynflete goalkeeper Nico Kirby secures the ball during the Class C boys soccer state championship game against Fort Kent on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Waynflete boys soccer team defeated Fort Kent 6-1 to capture the Class C boys soccer state championship on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Waynflete goalie Nico Kirby (right) jumps in the air alongside a teammate to celebrate during the Class C boys soccer state championship game against Fort Kent on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Waynflete’s Roan Hopkins (left) battles a Fort Kent opponent during the Class C boys soccer state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Waynflete boys soccer team defeated Fort Kent 6-1 to capture the Class C boys soccer state championship on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Fort Kent’s Kaden Theriault (left) fights to keep the ball from Waynflete’s Dudley Holdridge during the Class C boys soccer state championship game on Nov. 5, 2022, at Hampden Academy. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Waynflete’s Myles Culley celebrates during the Class C state championship boys soccer game against Fort Kent at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Culley scored five goals in the 6-1 victory. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Waynflete celebrates its 6-1 victory over Fort Kent in the Class C boys soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Players from the Fort Kent and Waynflete boys soccer teams battle for the ball in the Class C state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Waynflete won 6-1. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Foxcroft Academy’s Caden Crocker carries the ball during the Class D state championship football game against Lisbon at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Foxcroft Academy and Lisbon High School face off in the first half of the Class D state football championship on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Lisbon’s Colby Levasseur carries the ball during the Class D State Championship game between Lisbon and Foxcroft Academy at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Foxcroft Academy’s Kemsley Marsters carries the ball during the Class D state championship football game against Lisbon at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Foxcroft Academy fans cheer on their team during the Class D state championship football game between Foxcroft Academy and Lisbon at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Foxcroft Academy football team enters Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, for the Class D state championship game against Lisbon on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Lisbon’s Jimmy Fitzsimmons attempts a pass under pressure from Foxcroft Academy’s Landon Smith during the Class D state championship football game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Foxcroft Academy football team celebrates after beating Lisbon 41-22 to win the Class D state championship for the second straight year at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN The Foxcroft Academy football team celebrates with the gold ball after winning the Class D State Championship in a game vs Lisbon at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 29, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Leavitt’s Dayton Calder enters the end zone for a touchdown during the Class C state championship football game against Medomak Valley at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Medomak Valley’s Hayden Staples carries the ball as Leavitt’s Nick Morin goes in for the tackle during the Class C State Championship Football Game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Leavitt’s Mason Twitchell celebrates with teammate Beau Mayo after Mayo scored a touchdown during the Class C state championship football game against Medomak Valley at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Leavitt’s Brett Coburn attempts to evade a tackle by Medomak Valley’s Ethan Wood during the Class C State Championship football game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Medomak Valley’s Hayden Staples approaches the end zone for a touchdown late in the Class C state championship football game against Leavitt at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Leavitt quarterback Noah Carpenter prepares to pass the ball during the Class C state championship game against Medomak Valley at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN Medomak Valley’s Chase Peaslee carries the ball during the Class C state championship football game against Leavitt at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The Leavitt Area High School football team celebrates with the gold ball after winning the Class C state championship in a game against Medomak Valley at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Nov. 19, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN