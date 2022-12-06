Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 40s with cloudy skies eventually opening up to let in rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ryan Hersey was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Union Street Interstate 95 exit ramp in Bangor on Friday evening.

After 12 years in business, Maine Jewelry & Art will close its downtown Bangor storefront next month.

Since taking over in January 2020, Katie Sloat has seen her family’s downtown business steadily grow into a shopping destination.

The Furever Friends program provides a companion to both the human and cat.

A cat’s natural curiosity makes anything string-like an issue while eating chocolate can make dogs sick or even cause seizures.

A growing number of towns on Maine’s coast have enacted moratoriums on large-scale aquaculture operations.

The more than 85 percent of Mainers not compliant with Real ID will have another two years before they face difficulties with domestic air travel.

“Dead River Rough Cut” follows two woodsmen living entirely off the land in tarred-paper shacks with few material possessions.

It’s the longest winning streak for the Black Bears since the 2019-2020 season.

After Katahdin, Ron Chase can’t think of any mountain hike in Maine that exceeds the majestic beauty of Little Jackson and Tumbledown.

With a foggy ridge as the backdrop, the eagle is perched atop a deer carcass, providing us with an incredible look at its majestic appearance.

