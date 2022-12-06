Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 40s with cloudy skies eventually opening up to let in rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bangor pedestrian killed remembered as ‘jolly’ and ‘compassionate’
Ryan Hersey was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Union Street Interstate 95 exit ramp in Bangor on Friday evening.
Downtown Bangor jewelry and art store is closing
After 12 years in business, Maine Jewelry & Art will close its downtown Bangor storefront next month.
Daughter expands Aroostook’s only pet store after taking it over from parents
Since taking over in January 2020, Katie Sloat has seen her family’s downtown business steadily grow into a shopping destination.
Program pairs lonely older Mainers with cats that need homes
The Furever Friends program provides a companion to both the human and cat.
Take extra care this holiday season to keep your pets safe and happy
A cat’s natural curiosity makes anything string-like an issue while eating chocolate can make dogs sick or even cause seizures.
Major aquaculture projects are hitting roadblocks along Maine’s coast
A growing number of towns on Maine’s coast have enacted moratoriums on large-scale aquaculture operations.
Maine gets another reprieve as Real ID deadline delayed nationwide
The more than 85 percent of Mainers not compliant with Real ID will have another two years before they face difficulties with domestic air travel.
Indie ’70s documentary preserved traditions of Maine woodsmen
“Dead River Rough Cut” follows two woodsmen living entirely off the land in tarred-paper shacks with few material possessions.
Balanced scoring powers UMaine men’s hockey’s 3-game winning streak
It’s the longest winning streak for the Black Bears since the 2019-2020 season.
These 2 western Maine peaks are the next best hike after Katahdin
After Katahdin, Ron Chase can’t think of any mountain hike in Maine that exceeds the majestic beauty of Little Jackson and Tumbledown.
Up-close trail camera video shows bald eagle hanging with a friend
With a foggy ridge as the backdrop, the eagle is perched atop a deer carcass, providing us with an incredible look at its majestic appearance.
In other Maine news …
New bus station will open in downtown Bangor this week
5 injured after pickup crashes into Ellsworth store
Police: ‘Theft gang’ may be behind Belfast YMCA car break-ins
Court denies lawmakers’ request for Maine DHHS child death records
Unclaimed $1.5 million Maine lotto ticket sold in Madawaska
A new health insurer in Maine hopes its unique model will lower costs
Woodland Pulp millworkers will vote whether to strike this week
Down East flagpole park developers warn proposed moratorium endangers project
Western Maine school district will hold meeting on gender identity policy