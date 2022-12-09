Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and sunny across most of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The $474 million package voted down by Senate Republicans Wednesday would deliver $450 relief checks to most Mainers.

Three men and a woman have stepped forward to file lawsuits alleging they suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests decades ago.

The Leapfrog Group gives 3,000 U.S. hospitals bi-annual letter grades based on more than 30 measures of patient safety.

The researchers have been flying drones to measure the amount of rockweed and create a map for harvesters and fishery managers.

The Presque Isle man was found guilty in August of the 2019 double murder that left Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis dead.

“Maine’s flu season is undeniably here, but it’s not too late to protect yourself and your loved ones in time for holiday gatherings,” said Nirav D. Shah, director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

If Raphael Capone and Carmine Santore had killed Paschual Coscia just six months earlier, they would never have been executed.

“Reports of woodpecker sightings from readers have doubled in the last month. I even had a male visit my backyard, the first in a decade.”

The University of Maine men’s basketball team finished strong in its 103-67 victory over the University of Maine of Augusta.

Democrats moved the bill quickly through the House and Senate after the Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned the federal right to an abortion.

While the final numbers are not in, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has reported 3,758 bears killed by hunters in 2022.

“There’s nothing like Maine high school basketball, and I promise you, this year will be as exciting as those in the past.”

Engineers and government officials here believe Maine has the potential to be both a national and international leader in offshore wind energy.

In other Maine news …

Renovated hotel will feature only coworking space north of Bangor

Bubble Tea Cafe brings popular Thai drink to Aroostook County

Remains of Waldoboro man who disappeared in 2021 have been found

Supreme Court case could upend Maine’s environmental justice laws

The Bangor girls basketball team will play a faster game this season

Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Lewiston

Missing Milford man has been found

Man dies at Somerset County Jail

Livermore Falls loses EMS license due to staffing issues

Gibson Les Paul guitar stolen from South Portland store