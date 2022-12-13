Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to high 30s, with cloudy skies to the north and sunnier skies to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Police declined to divulge any information on what caused the crash, which killed four Maine Maritime Academy students.

Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart said Republicans could not have walked away because there was never a deal with the governor.

Can you imagine the University of Maine Moose? Because that’s nearly what happened in 1913.

That comes amid political instability and unrest after Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo.

Despite defeating Nokomis early in the regular season last year, the Brewer Witches fell to the Warriors in the Class A North final.

Bad storytelling, low budgets and questionable production values are celebrated at this film festival in Portland.

Michael Boucher resigned as Hancock County treasurer in March, nine months before his term was due to expire.

John Swanberg’s death last week marks the loss of one of Aroostook’s greatest mentors for small business owners.

The most significant threats to Maine loons include impact from collisions with boats, which is the leading cause of mortality for the birds.

Thanks to its keen senses, this coyote will live to snack another day.

In other Maine news …

Maine man is missing in Massachusetts

A fish that’s been in Maine ponds since the ice age faces an uncertain future

Maine’s decades-old flood maps don’t always factor in climate change

What Angus King teaches us about Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party

Car crashes into Penobscot River and catches fire in Bangor

Portland woman dies after high-speed crash on I-95

1 dead and 2 injured in Turner head-on collision

Lubec man pleads guilty in Machias hardware store gun theft

3 new sex abuse lawsuits filed against Maine Catholic Church

300 skiing Santas hit the slopes at Sunday River

Walker Oliver scores 52 points in Hodgdon boys basketball season opener