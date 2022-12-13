Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to high 30s, with cloudy skies to the north and sunnier skies to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Investigation into deadly Castine crash could take weeks
Police declined to divulge any information on what caused the crash, which killed four Maine Maritime Academy students.
Top Maine Republican says Janet Mills is lying about deal on heating aid bill
Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart said Republicans could not have walked away because there was never a deal with the governor.
How UMaine’s mascot went from a bear to a moose and back to a bear
Can you imagine the University of Maine Moose? Because that’s nearly what happened in 1913.
Bangor High calls off student trip to Peru
That comes amid political instability and unrest after Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo.
Brewer boys basketball is aiming for 1st regional title in 35 years
Despite defeating Nokomis early in the regular season last year, the Brewer Witches fell to the Warriors in the Class A North final.
A Maine film fest that celebrates terrible movie-making
Bad storytelling, low budgets and questionable production values are celebrated at this film festival in Portland.
Southwest Harbor hires former county treasurer as police officer
Michael Boucher resigned as Hancock County treasurer in March, nine months before his term was due to expire.
Aroostook business community mourns loss of friend and advocate
John Swanberg’s death last week marks the loss of one of Aroostook’s greatest mentors for small business owners.
More loon chicks in Maine this year but number of adults decline
The most significant threats to Maine loons include impact from collisions with boats, which is the leading cause of mortality for the birds.
Watch this coyote get the best of a Maine hunter
Thanks to its keen senses, this coyote will live to snack another day.
In other Maine news …
Maine man is missing in Massachusetts
A fish that’s been in Maine ponds since the ice age faces an uncertain future
Maine’s decades-old flood maps don’t always factor in climate change
What Angus King teaches us about Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party
Car crashes into Penobscot River and catches fire in Bangor
Portland woman dies after high-speed crash on I-95
1 dead and 2 injured in Turner head-on collision
Lubec man pleads guilty in Machias hardware store gun theft
3 new sex abuse lawsuits filed against Maine Catholic Church
300 skiing Santas hit the slopes at Sunday River
Walker Oliver scores 52 points in Hodgdon boys basketball season opener