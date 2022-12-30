Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
New COVID variant is quickly dominating in New England
The new variant — XBB — may be more contagious than previous versions of COVID-19.
Mother of slain Edgecomb toddler sought protection order 2 days later
The woman reportedly requested protection against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive” on Tuesday.
13 family-owned midcoast convenience stores sold to Georgia-based company
Maritime Farms cited a need to focus on its core energy business as the reason it sold the stores located from Newcastle to Searsport.
There should be enough snowfall in Aroostook for snowmobiling
That’s good news for the many Aroostook businesses that depend on snowmobilers to stay afloat during the winter.
Our photojournalists’ favorite images from 2022
Troy R. Bennett, Linda Coan O’Kresik and Sawyer Loftus chose four of their favorite shots of 2022 and described what makes the pictures special.
The stories you cared about in 2022
From lobsters and housing development to strange wildlife sightings, here’s what you wanted to read about this year.
The top 10 rare birds that visited Maine in 2022
It was a memorable year for birders in Maine, Bangor Daily News birding enthusiast Bob Duschene writes.
UMaine men’s basketball is poised for a big in-conference season
With the non-conference schedule behind them and the America East schedule on the horizon, the Black Bears will have to shore up some things.
Bangor-Brewer hockey rivalry reignites with 1st ‘Fill the Alfond’ game since 2019
It will be the first such game for players on both teams, since the seniors were eighth-graders when the last one was played in January 2019.
WATCH: Breaking down every Maine high school basketball class this season
With the third week of the Maine high school basketball season behind us, Bangor Daily News sports reporters Larry Mahoney and Adam Robinson break down every class for the boys and girls competitions.
Spunky river otters caught playing on midcoast trail cam
Kirk Gentalen comes across a lot of wildlife in his work for the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.
Maine state parks assessing storm damage
Historic lighthouse sustained extensive damage in last week’s storm
Volunteers start to replant dunes in South Portland following massive storm
Maine lawmakers face a Friday deadline to submit bills
Free tows home for New Year’s Eve drinkers offered by Bangor company
Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
Maine man creates 3rd police standoff in 2 years
Man accused of trying to steal Auburn fire truck
Authorities looking for man who dropped off injured dog at Farmington shelter
Undefeated Ellsworth boys basketball hands Orono its first loss of the season
Sarah Talon leads UMaine women’s win over Bryant in conference opener