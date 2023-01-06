Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The program is based on 2021 income tax returns and Mainers do not need to take action to claim the checks.

Both Pingree and fellow Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District have voted for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries throughout the proceedings.

Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881, survived the 1947 Mount Desert Island fire and has been operating as an inn for years.

Lucas Richman had the honor of conducting Danny Elfman’s intricate, genre-hopping score for “White Noise,” released on Dec. 30.

Built in the 1890s, the salty air off Casco Bay has been wearing away the infrastructure of St. Dominic’s Church on State Street for years.

That move, which will see 10 percent of Northern Light’s workforce shift to Optum, is expected to save about $1 billion over a decade.

Some folks want to see Janet Mills take a more progressive turn, while others want her to find more common ground with Republicans.

Variation is normal. But the declining numbers along a 50-year trend line are shocking, and hard to argue with. Bad things are happening, but what exactly?

Zachary Brandmeir’s swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Historic Penobscot County Courthouse was about family, not politics.

Drinking water tested at Hodgdon Middle-High School and Mill Pond Elementary School had higher than acceptable levels of PFAS, commonly known as forever chemicals.

In other Maine news …

