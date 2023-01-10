Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and sunnier skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Lincolnville homicide victim and suspect lived together, neighbors say
The death is likely the first slaying for the small midcoast town in at least 26 years.
What we know about right whales in Maine
Plans to protect endangered right whales have been the subject of protests and lawsuits, legislation and consternation.
Angus King: US should keep helping Ukraine until ‘Putin is out’
He said providing an exact timetable on U.S. involvement in Ukraine would play into Vladimir Putin’s hands.
Bar reopens in Ellsworth candlepin bowling alley
Strike N’ Slice offers a variety of beverages, as well as salads, burgers, pizza and sandwiches, for those grabbing a lane.
Maine author’s new book reveals details about Aroostook’s only lynching
Dena Winslow believes that Jim Cullen, who was hunted down by a lynch mob in 1873, may have been an innocent man.
Wastewater upgrades could save thousands at former air force base
With monthly water and sewer bills topping $30,000, the project could slash costs dramatically.
Country Music Hall of Fame highlights legacy of Maine’s Dick Curless
Country music singer Dick Curless, known for his resonant baritone and trademark eyepatch, is considered a local hero in Maine.
More than 170-year-old Maine church plans to become carbon neutral
Modern improvements are taking place in the historic Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church as it prepares for the next century.
UMaine men’s hockey beat Alaska Anchorage without playing its best
These are games the Black Bears perhaps wouldn’t have won in the previous 10 years.
Maine Maritime Academy will field a varsity football team in 2025
Maine Maritime had an NCAA Division III program for 74 years dating back to 1946 before its end in August 2020.
This mountain’s panoramic views are unmatched in western Maine
Another benefit of Rumford Whitecap Mountain is the relative ease of obtaining the visual rewards.
In other Maine news …
Newry couple is fighting in court to mine $1.5B lithium deposit
Washington County is approaching an EMS crisis
Maine GOP picks uphill fights on schools, voting and vaccines
Get ready for 2023’s bruising referendum campaigns
Paris voters will decide whether to recall school board member over gender identity policy
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women’s prison
Presque Isle hotel that housed homeless closes indefinitely
Feds chip in $3.9 million for new Patten library and community center
Power plants fined $39M for coming up short on Christmas Eve
Maine could get federal help after storm damage tops $2.4 million
An extreme winter sport is coming to Auburn
Former Calais basketball star Lauren Cook transfers to Husson