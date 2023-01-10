Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and sunnier skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The death is likely the first slaying for the small midcoast town in at least 26 years.

Plans to protect endangered right whales have been the subject of protests and lawsuits, legislation and consternation.

He said providing an exact timetable on U.S. involvement in Ukraine would play into Vladimir Putin’s hands.

Strike N’ Slice offers a variety of beverages, as well as salads, burgers, pizza and sandwiches, for those grabbing a lane.

Dena Winslow believes that Jim Cullen, who was hunted down by a lynch mob in 1873, may have been an innocent man.

With monthly water and sewer bills topping $30,000, the project could slash costs dramatically.

Country music singer Dick Curless, known for his resonant baritone and trademark eyepatch, is considered a local hero in Maine.

Modern improvements are taking place in the historic Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church as it prepares for the next century.

These are games the Black Bears perhaps wouldn’t have won in the previous 10 years.

Maine Maritime had an NCAA Division III program for 74 years dating back to 1946 before its end in August 2020.

Another benefit of Rumford Whitecap Mountain is the relative ease of obtaining the visual rewards.

