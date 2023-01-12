Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to high 30s, with mostly cloudy skies across the state and snow in northern Maine and the western mountains while snow will give way to rain toward the coast. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Janet Mills proposes $10.3B budget, setting up battle with GOP
Republicans have decried spending under Gov. Janet Mills, who described her proposed budget as fiscally responsible.
Lawmakers want to go past Janet Mills’ budget to reform child welfare system
Janet Mills has proposed $15 million in new funding for foster care and adoption services to help improve Maine’s child welfare system.
Maine ice fishing derbies are being canceled because the ice isn’t safe
“It’s just unfortunate that Mother Nature was not in our favor.”
Aroostook County’s snowmobiling industry struggles with lack of snow
The season is about three weeks behind as warm temperatures and rain keep melting the snowpack.
Sudden weather swings often punctuate daily living in Maine
The storm that hit Maine just before Christmas was a reminder that the weather here can be ferocious and unpredictable.
Maine author Richard Russo’s book to become AMC TV series starring Bob Odenkirk
The series “Lucky Hank,” which will premiere March 19, is roughly based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel “Straight Man.”
Northern Light expects to choose new president for Acadia Hospital before May
The transition is not expected to affect Acadia Hospital’s behavioral health services.
DA: Man found on Center Street in underwear was threatened with spiked bat, bear spray
The man claims he was threatened with bodily harm and forced to strip down to his boxers to show he hadn’t stolen drugs from a Brewer couple.
How UMaine’s playing style attracted one of the smallest hockey players in the league
Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing in at 152 pounds, Grayson Arnott plays a strategic stick-and-feet game on the ice.
Transform leftover salmon into this quick and easy pasta dish
Next time you head to the grocery store, check out the fish section and look for a package of salmon trimmings.
In other Maine news …
Initial tests show most Maine well water has ‘safe’ PFAS levels
Paris votes to oust school board members over gender identity policy
Bangor man faces felony charge after reportedly stabbing woman
Lawsuit alleges Bangor Catholic priest sexually assaulted woman in 1970s
South Portland market will close this week after more than 80 years in business
Sports betting will be legal in Maine as soon as April
Vote for the Week 5 northern Maine athlete of the week
Pomerleau brothers lead Lewiston to overtime hockey win over Bangor
UMaine men’s basketball loses 6th game in a row, falls to UNH at home