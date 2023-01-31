“Whether it rises to the level of prosecution lies with the office of the attorney general,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.

UMPI’s student population rose to 1,152 for the 2023 spring semester, up from 882 three years ago.

The price for a dozen large brown or white eggs at one Brewer store is $4.89 this week, down considerably from $6.19 at Christmastime.

It turns out there’s room enough in Ellsworth for the pizza rivals, who banded together to keep the pies rolling.

Evergreen Lanes and Rendezvous Restaurant features 12 bowling lanes, a bar and restaurant, and the largest television in Maine.

It’s a feat that hasn’t been officially surpassed, and with climate change affecting our annual snowfall, it may never.

Victor Ostman stopped 81 of 83 shots to lead the Black Bears to victory over nationally ranked Providence.

A healthy adult Madagascar hissing cockroach can reach a top speed of 3 mph on an open track, the equivalent of a human running 100 mph.

Deer hunters frequently blame coyotes for killing the deer that they want.

It’s not too early to get the ball rolling on the potential hunt of a lifetime.

Drew Belanger hauled in a 26-inch togue weighing 6 pounds, 3.5 ounces to best his Long Lake derby competition.

The Narrow Gauge Pathway follows the former Kingfield and Dead River Railroad bed along the boulder-strewn Carrabassett River.

