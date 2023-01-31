Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to low 30s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers giving way to sunnier skies. Enjoy the milder temperatures while you can, because a bitter cold is on its way by the week’s end. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Failed effort to bar noncitizen voting in Maine was allegedly ‘rife’ with fraud
“Whether it rises to the level of prosecution lies with the office of the attorney general,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.
Only 1 UMaine System campus is growing its enrollment
UMPI’s student population rose to 1,152 for the 2023 spring semester, up from 882 three years ago.
How 2 Maine stores are dealing with wildly fluctuating egg prices
The price for a dozen large brown or white eggs at one Brewer store is $4.89 this week, down considerably from $6.19 at Christmastime.
Ellsworth pizza parlor comes to rival’s aid after dough mixer breakdown
It turns out there’s room enough in Ellsworth for the pizza rivals, who banded together to keep the pies rolling.
Aroostook’s newest entertainment spot resurrects Loring nostalgia
Evergreen Lanes and Rendezvous Restaurant features 12 bowling lanes, a bar and restaurant, and the largest television in Maine.
Maine still holds the world record for the tallest snowman
It’s a feat that hasn’t been officially surpassed, and with climate change affecting our annual snowfall, it may never.
UMaine men’s hockey swept Providence thanks to dominant goaltending
Victor Ostman stopped 81 of 83 shots to lead the Black Bears to victory over nationally ranked Providence.
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
A healthy adult Madagascar hissing cockroach can reach a top speed of 3 mph on an open track, the equivalent of a human running 100 mph.
The most controversial animal in Maine
Deer hunters frequently blame coyotes for killing the deer that they want.
Applications are open for this year’s Maine moose hunt lottery
It’s not too early to get the ball rolling on the potential hunt of a lifetime.
11-year-old wins his 6th derby trophy with giant togue
Drew Belanger hauled in a 26-inch togue weighing 6 pounds, 3.5 ounces to best his Long Lake derby competition.
I went Nordic skiing on the most unique trail in Maine
The Narrow Gauge Pathway follows the former Kingfield and Dead River Railroad bed along the boulder-strewn Carrabassett River.
$450 relief checks will start going out to Mainers this week
A small Washington County town considers disbanding
There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing
Researchers are trying to save Maine’s clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash identified as 27-year-old
Bangor YMCA receives $5M in local COVID-19 funds for expansion
Catholic bishop visits Bangor schools for 1st time since pandemic
Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will play at Bangor waterfront this summer
Plan to replace deteriorating historic Maine bridge moves forward
Vandals damage volunteer wood bank’s dump truck in Waldo County
People warned to stop throwing tomatoes and onions in Bath cemetery
1 person hospitalized after Veazie apartment fire
3 dogs die in Freeport house fire
Hampden runner Charlie Collins wins Maine Gatorade Player of the Year