Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers up north and skies becoming sunny to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Canadian company promises jobs paying $100K at Katahdin-area mine
Wolfden Resources says the Pickett Mountain mine could create 272 jobs and pump up to $700 million into the local economy.
What to do if your electric bill suddenly spikes
Robert Oates was shocked when his electric bill doubled, even though he used a competitive energy provider.
Paid leave negotiations kick off with strong Maine GOP opposition
One Republican lawmaker said “it’s just not the right time” to pass the program, which would cost the state more than $400 million.
MORE: The bill is still being worked out but it’s expected to allow up to 12 weeks of benefit with up to 90 percent of pay, to be funded through a payroll tax divided by workers and employers.
PLUS: Recent polling found 70 percent of Maine’s electorate support a paid leave program, including 57 percent of those who planned to vote for Paul LePage. A majority wanted the plan mostly funded by employers.
Bangor councilor waits for news of family in Syria after deadly earthquake
Dina Yacoubagha is waiting for new about family who remain unaccounted for or trapped after an earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey.
New owners of downtown Bangor coffee shop go for mythic, worldly rebrand
The new owners plan to rebrand as Chimera Coffee and offer an array of coffees from all over the world.
Hermon High School using bottled water due to PFAS in drinking supply
The school will pursue a filtration system, rather than digging an entirely new well that would cost around $50,000.
Public divided on LGBTQ books in Hancock County school library
Some want the books removed from the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus library, and others want them to remain available.
Orland brothers will play football together at UMaine next season
Jaxson and David Gross grew up playing football and dreaming about being on the UMaine team together since they were kids.
Newburgh man bagged Maine’s biggest buck of the year
Jason Harris was running out of time to make the most of the season last fall — but a moment of luck landed him one of Maine’s biggest bucks.
You can plant these seeds outside even during winter
Even though you can’t plant your entire garden now, there are certain seeds that can be started outdoors during winter in Maine.
Ditch the store-bought mix for your own decadent hot cocoa
You can customize this decadent hot cocoa recipe any number of ways — with or without spirits.
In other Maine news …
Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-95 near Broadway in Bangor
Woman killed by Amtrak train in Biddeford
Franklin County man found safe
Fire marshal rules Presque Isle fire an accident
Portland residents could face referendum to allow larger rent increases
Portland approves new zoning for Northeastern University campus at former B&M factory
Staffing and software issues behind payroll problems for Portland schools, audit finds
Pet store chain with 8 locations in Maine set to close
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Lewiston apartment
More people are visiting Acadia National Park during the off season
Bed bugs found at central Maine elementary school
Burst pipes, plumbing woes from temperature extremes flood region
Maine among states trying to reverse a shortage of paramedics and EMTs
UMaine just landed one of the state’s best high school soccer players
UMaine football hires Jeff Comissiong as defensive coordinator