Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers up north and skies becoming sunny to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Wolfden Resources says the Pickett Mountain mine could create 272 jobs and pump up to $700 million into the local economy.

Robert Oates was shocked when his electric bill doubled, even though he used a competitive energy provider.

One Republican lawmaker said “it’s just not the right time” to pass the program, which would cost the state more than $400 million.

MORE: The bill is still being worked out but it’s expected to allow up to 12 weeks of benefit with up to 90 percent of pay, to be funded through a payroll tax divided by workers and employers.

PLUS: Recent polling found 70 percent of Maine’s electorate support a paid leave program, including 57 percent of those who planned to vote for Paul LePage. A majority wanted the plan mostly funded by employers.

Dina Yacoubagha is waiting for new about family who remain unaccounted for or trapped after an earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey.

The new owners plan to rebrand as Chimera Coffee and offer an array of coffees from all over the world.

The school will pursue a filtration system, rather than digging an entirely new well that would cost around $50,000.

Some want the books removed from the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus library, and others want them to remain available.

Jaxson and David Gross grew up playing football and dreaming about being on the UMaine team together since they were kids.

Jason Harris was running out of time to make the most of the season last fall — but a moment of luck landed him one of Maine’s biggest bucks.

Even though you can’t plant your entire garden now, there are certain seeds that can be started outdoors during winter in Maine.

You can customize this decadent hot cocoa recipe any number of ways — with or without spirits.

In other Maine news …

Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-95 near Broadway in Bangor

Woman killed by Amtrak train in Biddeford

Franklin County man found safe

Fire marshal rules Presque Isle fire an accident

Portland residents could face referendum to allow larger rent increases

Portland approves new zoning for Northeastern University campus at former B&M factory

Staffing and software issues behind payroll problems for Portland schools, audit finds

Pet store chain with 8 locations in Maine set to close

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Lewiston apartment

More people are visiting Acadia National Park during the off season

Bed bugs found at central Maine elementary school

Burst pipes, plumbing woes from temperature extremes flood region

Maine among states trying to reverse a shortage of paramedics and EMTs

UMaine just landed one of the state’s best high school soccer players

UMaine football hires Jeff Comissiong as defensive coordinator