Film director David Jester was lucky enough to secure the former Finn’s Irish Pub location to film scenes for a sequel to “Salem’s Lot.”

Don’t sign up for paid services without reviewing these options.

Pet Pros wants to buy Loyal Companion stores in North Windham, Portland, Saco, Sanford and South Portland.

To help homeowners get their full tax exemptions, Houlton is taking a novel approach to assessing property values.

A student-led research project that uses artificial intelligence is helping Mars Hills educators to identify classroom issues.

Last year, a similar lawsuit resulted in the largest award in an employment discrimination case in Maine history.

With 53 years of Tourney experience between them, Larry Mahoney and Adam Robinson have a pretty good idea of what to expect this year.

The high school girls tournaments in the North’s five classes (AA, A, B, C and D) feature plenty of intriguing plots.

It’s been 58 years since Ellsworth won a boys basketball state title.

The Penobscot Pioneers’ terrific inaugural season came to an end on Wednesday night.

It’s clear this gorgeous lynx is not a fan of snow mucking up its substantial paws.

These events are in conjunction with the state’s Free Fishing Weekend, which permits anyone to fish without a license.

Maybe the secret to overcoming recipe shock is seeing how to break a recipe down to a few essential elements which often are more flexible than you think.

Why I sometimes photograph homeless people

2022 was the 2nd hottest year on record for the Gulf of Maine

Organizations still can’t apply for Bangor’s COVID relief money

Where Republicans applauded during Janet Mills’ budget speech

Republicans take aim at Whole Foods’ tax incentives after it stopped buying Maine lobster

Disbarred Ellsworth lawyer indicted on felony theft charge

Woman charged after crashing through guardrail into Fairfield brook

Authorities investigating incident between substitute teacher and Bonny Eagle student

Top North athletes named semifinalists for Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball honors

Hampden girls upset Windham to advance to AA North semifinals

Presque Isle girls Bangor bound after prelim victory