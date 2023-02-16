Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to mid-50s from north to south, with partly sunny skies becoming increasingly cloudy as the day advances. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Stephen King movie shot inside shuttered Ellsworth pub
Film director David Jester was lucky enough to secure the former Finn’s Irish Pub location to film scenes for a sequel to “Salem’s Lot.”
How to get your taxes done for free in Maine
Don’t sign up for paid services without reviewing these options.
West Coast chain wants to keep 5 Loyal Companion stores open in Maine
Pet Pros wants to buy Loyal Companion stores in North Windham, Portland, Saco, Sanford and South Portland.
Booming sales means Houlton homeowners aren’t getting full tax exemptions
To help homeowners get their full tax exemptions, Houlton is taking a novel approach to assessing property values.
Aroostook County students using AI research to improve their education
A student-led research project that uses artificial intelligence is helping Mars Hills educators to identify classroom issues.
Lawsuit against Lewiston hospital alleges racial and religious discrimination
Last year, a similar lawsuit resulted in the largest award in an employment discrimination case in Maine history.
Our extremely specific predictions for Maine’s North regional basketball finals
With 53 years of Tourney experience between them, Larry Mahoney and Adam Robinson have a pretty good idea of what to expect this year.
5 stories to follow in the Maine high school girls basketball tourney
The high school girls tournaments in the North’s five classes (AA, A, B, C and D) feature plenty of intriguing plots.
The Ellsworth boys basketball team is out for redemption
It’s been 58 years since Ellsworth won a boys basketball state title.
Yarmouth-Freeport nips Penobscot Pioneers for Class A North schoolgirl hockey title
The Penobscot Pioneers’ terrific inaugural season came to an end on Wednesday night.
Watch this Canada lynx dance in the snow
It’s clear this gorgeous lynx is not a fan of snow mucking up its substantial paws.
Free youth ice fishing events near Bangor this weekend
These events are in conjunction with the state’s Free Fishing Weekend, which permits anyone to fish without a license.
No matter how you tweak it, this butternut bisque recipe is a creamy delight
Maybe the secret to overcoming recipe shock is seeing how to break a recipe down to a few essential elements which often are more flexible than you think.
In other Maine news …
Why I sometimes photograph homeless people
2022 was the 2nd hottest year on record for the Gulf of Maine
Organizations still can’t apply for Bangor’s COVID relief money
Where Republicans applauded during Janet Mills’ budget speech
Republicans take aim at Whole Foods’ tax incentives after it stopped buying Maine lobster
Disbarred Ellsworth lawyer indicted on felony theft charge
Woman charged after crashing through guardrail into Fairfield brook
Authorities investigating incident between substitute teacher and Bonny Eagle student
Top North athletes named semifinalists for Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball honors
Hampden girls upset Windham to advance to AA North semifinals