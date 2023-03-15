Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers giving way to cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Concerns persist about whether more banks will fail and whether savings and investments are safe.

The Biden administration announced that executives of Silicon Valley Bank would be fired and deposits above a federally insured threshold would be guaranteed.

The Mansion Church’s warming center was just the thing that Josh Shuahacker needed to get back on his feet after living out of his truck.

Some areas in western Maine received well over half a foot of snow, and wacky weather patterns created thunder in some regions on Tuesday afternoon.

We suspected that our readers would have lots of opinions about our March 7 article on iconic Bangor restaurants of the past. And boy, were we right.

Anthony Joseph James Kirby and Damien Jake Murphy, both 36, of Manchester, England, will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal proceedings.

After threatening a guard with a knife, the man allegedly said “You don’t have the f***in balls to shoot me,” before another officer shot him.

Officers no longer need to find a locked first aid kit to access the powerful, life-saving drug.

During the 2022 season, the Black Bears had a 14-game winning streak, the most conference wins since 2013.

Downeast Trout Unlimited, with nearly 250 members throughout northern and eastern Maine, is conducting a hybrid meeting Wednesday.

“I love bears and I love Bean boots. I don’t know why or how it works, nor do I really care all that much.”

In other Maine news …

