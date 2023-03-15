Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers giving way to cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Mainers shouldn’t worry about their money after 2 bank collapses
Concerns persist about whether more banks will fail and whether savings and investments are safe.
Susan Collins and Angus King split on Joe Biden’s response to bank collapse
The Biden administration announced that executives of Silicon Valley Bank would be fired and deposits above a federally insured threshold would be guaranteed.
He used to sleep at a Bangor warming center. Now he volunteers there.
The Mansion Church’s warming center was just the thing that Josh Shuahacker needed to get back on his feet after living out of his truck.
Bangorians report ‘thundersnow’ during Tuesday nor’easter
Some areas in western Maine received well over half a foot of snow, and wacky weather patterns created thunder in some regions on Tuesday afternoon.
BDN readers had stories to share about Bangor’s iconic old restaurants
We suspected that our readers would have lots of opinions about our March 7 article on iconic Bangor restaurants of the past. And boy, were we right.
Englishmen whose drunken behavior caused plane to be diverted to Bangor sentenced to time served
Anthony Joseph James Kirby and Damien Jake Murphy, both 36, of Manchester, England, will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal proceedings.
Augusta man gets 16 months in prison for assaulting federal guard
After threatening a guard with a knife, the man allegedly said “You don’t have the f***in balls to shoot me,” before another officer shot him.
Cumberland County corrections officers now armed with Narcan
Officers no longer need to find a locked first aid kit to access the powerful, life-saving drug.
UMaine baseball readies for conference action after early playoff exit last season
During the 2022 season, the Black Bears had a 14-game winning streak, the most conference wins since 2013.
Group to protect fish in eastern Maine is gaining momentum after pandemic stall
Downeast Trout Unlimited, with nearly 250 members throughout northern and eastern Maine, is conducting a hybrid meeting Wednesday.
Bear grease is my secret ingredient to waterproofing Bean boots
“I love bears and I love Bean boots. I don’t know why or how it works, nor do I really care all that much.”
