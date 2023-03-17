Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The historic speeches came at a pivotal moment in the historically fraught relationship between Maine and the tribes.

PLUS: Bipartisan tribal-rights bill being crafted to survive Janet Mills’ potential veto

A 68-year-old man killed in a Wednesday house fire was a guest who may have caused a fire at his own home the day before, according to police.

The Portland Society of Natural History closed in 1970 after a 134-year-run, but the artifacts have been reunited for a special exhibit.

Bangor will hold it’s public event at the Bangor Area Transit Center on March 17, the day before National Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

A long-awaited project to create 13 apartments at 1 Edgemont Drive that will serve people experiencing homelessness will begin next month.

Plans for the Route 3 site that would offer bathroom amenities and a visitor’s center have been in the works for at least 20 years.

The two seal pups were rescued in Cape Elizabeth and came to their center underweight and needed to learn how to eat fish, according to Marine Mammals of Maine.

This common household item could rid your houseplants of pests

Hydrogen peroxide prevents and controls bacteria and fungi, and is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to control pests on both outdoor and indoor plants.

Bangor Symphony Orchestra maestro Lucas Richman aptly named Sunday’s concert “Epic Sounds.”

The Maine Principals’ Association’s classification committee voted to keep Class AA split into North and South regions after originally voting to make it statewide.

Goodwin, who has held the position since 2016, will be taking the time to watch his daughter, Ainsley, and son, Ryder, play in their sports next year.

The 2023 Class B champions got plenty of input and guidance from members of the ’81 team that defeated the Eagles for the title.

“The birds are trying to tell us something. For the last five years, I listened,” BDN birding fanatic Bob Duchesne writes.

Irish cuisine isn’t typically welcoming to vegetarians, but with these recipes, you can still enjoy a hearty feast.

PLUS: Maine Catholics have been given a pass to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, so long as they abstain another day of the week.

In other Maine news …

Transportation officials cast doubt on expanding I-95 to Fort Kent

GOP opposition to ranked-choice voting spreads from Maine to other states

Maine receives nearly $5 million in additional federal heating aid

Scarborough approves $50K pledge for asylum-seeker housing

Verona Island blaze victim suspected in another fire by smoking near oxygen tank

‘Cape Elizabeth Seals’ released back into wild

Bowdoinham woman receiving medical care after being attacked by rabid raccoon

This year’s snowmobile deaths already double number in 2022

Portland gets 1st look plan to build 800 housing units in Bayside

New England’s largest sweet shop to open in former Big Al’s store in Wiscasset