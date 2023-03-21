Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

If approved, the city would see major improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, curbing, parking, landscaping and lighting throughout downtown.

Bangor city councilors met with state lawmakers Monday to review the city’s precarious sludge disposal situation.

Maine has an overabundance of towns named for countries, cities and locales from all over the world.

A pilot program at MaineHealth is using AI to automatically record conversations between doctors and patients.

Lawrence Hardy taught himself photography as he recovered a nearly decade-long struggle with opioid addiction.

The flagpole would be taller than the Empire State Building in New York City and fly a flag larger than a football field.

The four-episode documentary series takes viewers behind the scenes in remote locations to see the unique day-to-day of a restaurant there.

Ten people, including Bangor’s Jonathan ‘Gabby’ Price, will be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in October.

The event was established in 1850 and is one of 25 agricultural fairs in the state.

Mount Blue State Park offers one of the finest Nordic skiing opportunities in western Maine.

Maine medical examiners face challenges amid need for autopsies

Defense claims vet’s PTSD is to blame for 2019 Harlow Street shooting

Man accused of attempted murder after Boothbay Harbor shooting

Brewer man charged with arson after suspicious fire

Police: Suspect arrested for robbing banks in Mars Hill and Presque Isle

Portland police warn Asian families that they may be target of burglars

Maine mail carrier charged in connection with drug ring

Bates union election votes could be counted by the end of the week

Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

Former UMaine hockey captain Jakub Sirota prepares for AHL debut