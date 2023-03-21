Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Bangor could become a more walkable city with proposed downtown investment
If approved, the city would see major improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, curbing, parking, landscaping and lighting throughout downtown.
Lawmakers offer no immediate solutions to Bangor’s sludge crisis
Bangor city councilors met with state lawmakers Monday to review the city’s precarious sludge disposal situation.
The strange origins of Maine towns named after foreign places
Maine has an overabundance of towns named for countries, cities and locales from all over the world.
This doctor is at the forefront of AI’s adoption in Maine
A pilot program at MaineHealth is using AI to automatically record conversations between doctors and patients.
Internationally acclaimed Houlton photographer is releasing new book
Lawrence Hardy taught himself photography as he recovered a nearly decade-long struggle with opioid addiction.
Columbia Falls to vote Tuesday on whether to delay massive flagpole project
The flagpole would be taller than the Empire State Building in New York City and fly a flag larger than a football field.
North Haven farm restaurant featured in new Disney+ National Geographic show
The four-episode documentary series takes viewers behind the scenes in remote locations to see the unique day-to-day of a restaurant there.
Husson football coach among Maine Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Ten people, including Bangor’s Jonathan ‘Gabby’ Price, will be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in October.
Youngest agricultural fair owners in Maine have big plans for 173rd Springfield Fair
The event was established in 1850 and is one of 25 agricultural fairs in the state.
Mount Blue State Park’s trails offer exhilarating cross-country skiing
Mount Blue State Park offers one of the finest Nordic skiing opportunities in western Maine.
Maine medical examiners face challenges amid need for autopsies
Defense claims vet’s PTSD is to blame for 2019 Harlow Street shooting
Man accused of attempted murder after Boothbay Harbor shooting
Brewer man charged with arson after suspicious fire
Police: Suspect arrested for robbing banks in Mars Hill and Presque Isle
Portland police warn Asian families that they may be target of burglars
Maine mail carrier charged in connection with drug ring
Bates union election votes could be counted by the end of the week
Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say
Former UMaine hockey captain Jakub Sirota prepares for AHL debut