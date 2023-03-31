Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s across most of Maine, with a mix of rain and snow expected this evening. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The launch of the city’s formal application process comes nearly two years after Bangor received the first portion of its $20.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It is not yet known what the long-term effects of exposure to pharmaceutical drugs in drinking water or in seafood are for humans.

The Houlton Police Department has received about $38,000 from seized drug money, while state police have received approximately $42,000.

Four holes on the back nine of the Bangor Municipal Golf Course’s 18-hole layout will look different this season.

Although fine dining can be daunting, there are plenty of experiences worth trying in Maine that won’t break the bank.

From Friday through Sunday, the Augusta Civic Center will be jam-packed with vendors, displays and informational booths.

Photographer Todd Webb spent five months in 1958 making photos of the technological progress of African countries, but few of the photos were ever published.

Limestone has always been a small department, but after the death of Chief Stacey Mahan, officers began leaving and haven’t returned.

PLUS: At full staff, Boothbay Harbor has a police chief, a sergeant and five officers. In a few weeks, the town will be down to just the chief and another officer.

“Winterish weather may come and go. But when the grackles and blackbirds arrive, it’s truly spring,” BDN birding expert Bob Duchense writes.

Cooper Flagg had a tip-in attempt to win the game at the buzzer for the Eagles, but it rimmed out.

Reade Brower owns five daily newspapers, 25 weeklies and six specialty publications under the Masthead Media umbrella.

Dale Boyington had been out on a 12-foot skiff with two other people on the Medomak River after harvesting clams on a nearby island.

In other Maine news …

Russia arrests US reporter who graduated from Bowdoin College

As redemption centers close, Maine seeks to overhaul its bottle deposit law

This easy dinner roast recipe takes 30 minutes and only uses 1 pan

Mail carrier alerts firefighters of fire at Westbrook home

Watch bald eagles and turkey vultures scavenge a deer carcass on this trail camera

Maine’s PFAS fight with 3M and DuPont could be long and complex

Hemon council votes to end contract with independent ambulance service

After Republican protests, Maine Democrats nudge $9.9B budget through Legislature

Acadia is closing its carriage roads as Maine’s ‘5th season’ begins

19-year-old Waterville man will plead guilty in mosque attack plot

Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed his 7-year-old son

The Maine Flower Show is no more