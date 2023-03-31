Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s across most of Maine, with a mix of rain and snow expected this evening. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Donald Trump indicted in historic criminal case
It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.
- The key developments in the case against the former president.
- Here’s what Trump’s arrest process will likely look like after the grand jury indictment.
- Understanding what led up to Trump’s indictment.
After 2-year delay, Bangor’s COVID-19 relief application portal opens next week
The launch of the city’s formal application process comes nearly two years after Bangor received the first portion of its $20.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
What Maine is doing about drugs getting into the water supply
It is not yet known what the long-term effects of exposure to pharmaceutical drugs in drinking water or in seafood are for humans.
Houlton has seized almost as much cash during drug arrests as state police
The Houlton Police Department has received about $38,000 from seized drug money, while state police have received approximately $42,000.
Bangor Muni redesigning several golf holes after trees were ruled too tall
Four holes on the back nine of the Bangor Municipal Golf Course’s 18-hole layout will look different this season.
Exclusive Maine dining experiences under $150 per person
Although fine dining can be daunting, there are plenty of experiences worth trying in Maine that won’t break the bank.
Maine’s largest sportsman’s show returns to Augusta this weekend
From Friday through Sunday, the Augusta Civic Center will be jam-packed with vendors, displays and informational booths.
Portland photography show connects Maine immigrant experience to mid-century Africa
Photographer Todd Webb spent five months in 1958 making photos of the technological progress of African countries, but few of the photos were ever published.
Aroostook town disbands its police force
Limestone has always been a small department, but after the death of Chief Stacey Mahan, officers began leaving and haven’t returned.
PLUS: At full staff, Boothbay Harbor has a police chief, a sergeant and five officers. In a few weeks, the town will be down to just the chief and another officer.
These birds are the sign that spring has arrived in Maine
“Winterish weather may come and go. But when the grackles and blackbirds arrive, it’s truly spring,” BDN birding expert Bob Duchense writes.
Cooper Flagg and Montverde fall in massive upset at national high school tourney
Cooper Flagg had a tip-in attempt to win the game at the buzzer for the Eagles, but it rimmed out.
Press Herald owner considers selling his Maine newspaper empire
Reade Brower owns five daily newspapers, 25 weeklies and six specialty publications under the Masthead Media umbrella.
Shellfish harvester identified as man pulled from Medomak River
Dale Boyington had been out on a 12-foot skiff with two other people on the Medomak River after harvesting clams on a nearby island.
Russia arrests US reporter who graduated from Bowdoin College
As redemption centers close, Maine seeks to overhaul its bottle deposit law
This easy dinner roast recipe takes 30 minutes and only uses 1 pan
Mail carrier alerts firefighters of fire at Westbrook home
Watch bald eagles and turkey vultures scavenge a deer carcass on this trail camera
Maine’s PFAS fight with 3M and DuPont could be long and complex
Hemon council votes to end contract with independent ambulance service
After Republican protests, Maine Democrats nudge $9.9B budget through Legislature
Acadia is closing its carriage roads as Maine’s ‘5th season’ begins
19-year-old Waterville man will plead guilty in mosque attack plot
Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed his 7-year-old son