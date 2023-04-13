Today is Thursday. The temperatures will be in the low to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. Temperatures on Friday in Bangor are expected to rival a record-high of 74 degrees, set more than 70 years ago. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Penobscot County is looking at installing fencing to keep people away from the building, which is shedding bricks.

The pool closed for part of the season last summer because of a shortage of lifeguards, but hopes to resume normal operations this year.

Edelweiss Cafe will start servingnschnitzel, chicken paprikash, goulash, bratwurst, kugel and matzo ball soup from the Veazie kitchen incubator space in May.

Benjamin Pushard, 28, sexually abused the 15-year-old student between April 1 and May 10, 2015.

Kristan Crow, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Monday, faced indictment on four counts of wire fraud. James Crow, who has been charged with murder, filed for divorce just weeks before the shooting.

But the highly-specialized felt machines at Edward H. Best & Co. won’t be forgotten, with new operations expanding on the current model.

The bill wanted to reduce what is currently a year-round season on coyote hunting to six months, as well as limiting night hunting.

On April 10, 1963, the USS Thresher sent her final message before all 129 members onboard were lost below 8,400 feet of water forever.

A multi-purpose domed facility with astro turf could be opening for youth through adult sports by the end of this year.

A leading hockey scorer and a three-time all-conference basketball player will be the highlights of the Friday ceremony.

After 18 years of writing recipes for the Bangor Daily News, Sandy Oliver bids farewell. But not before leaving us with one last classic Maine meal.

In other Maine news…

What’s next for Janet Mills’ controversial abortion-rights proposal

Bowdoin grad Justin Pearson will return to Tennessee House after gun protest

Police seize enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Portland’

Shooting death in South Portland considered suspicious

Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in Turner crash

Key official testifies for hours in trial over CMP transmission line

4 new electric vehicle charging stations installed in Bangor and Newport

Nurse practitioners at Bangor’s Northern Light Acadia Hospital will hold union vote

Sea Dog Brewing closing Broadway location in South Portland

FW Webb breaks ground on $5.5M site in Presque Isle

Caribou school district promotes interim superintendent from within

Lobsterman hauls up military rocket off Maine coast