Today is Thursday. The temperatures will be in the low to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. Temperatures on Friday in Bangor are expected to rival a record-high of 74 degrees, set more than 70 years ago. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Penobscot County tries selling dilapidated former Bangor YMCA
Penobscot County is looking at installing fencing to keep people away from the building, which is shedding bricks.
Bangor nonprofit reorganizes to bring back Dakin Pool
The pool closed for part of the season last summer because of a shortage of lifeguards, but hopes to resume normal operations this year.
German and Hungarian food coming to Veazie restaurant space
Edelweiss Cafe will start servingnschnitzel, chicken paprikash, goulash, bratwurst, kugel and matzo ball soup from the Veazie kitchen incubator space in May.
Former Brewer athletic trainer pleads guilty to sexually abusing ex-student
Benjamin Pushard, 28, sexually abused the 15-year-old student between April 1 and May 10, 2015.
Prosecutors seek to dismiss wire fraud charges against Alfred homicide victim
Kristan Crow, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Monday, faced indictment on four counts of wire fraud. James Crow, who has been charged with murder, filed for divorce just weeks before the shooting.
Historic felt mill sold to Maine investors who plan aerospace expansion
But the highly-specialized felt machines at Edward H. Best & Co. won’t be forgotten, with new operations expanding on the current model.
Effort to limit coyote hunting in Maine fails to gain support
The bill wanted to reduce what is currently a year-round season on coyote hunting to six months, as well as limiting night hunting.
Maine-built Thresher submarine tragedy still recalled in song 60 years later
On April 10, 1963, the USS Thresher sent her final message before all 129 members onboard were lost below 8,400 feet of water forever.
An athletic dome with indoor turf field could be coming to Holden
A multi-purpose domed facility with astro turf could be opening for youth through adult sports by the end of this year.
Cal Ingraham, Stacey Porrini headline UMaine Sports Hall of Fame inductees
A leading hockey scorer and a three-time all-conference basketball player will be the highlights of the Friday ceremony.
How to make a classic Maine lobster roll
After 18 years of writing recipes for the Bangor Daily News, Sandy Oliver bids farewell. But not before leaving us with one last classic Maine meal.
In other Maine news…
What’s next for Janet Mills’ controversial abortion-rights proposal
Bowdoin grad Justin Pearson will return to Tennessee House after gun protest
Police seize enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Portland’
Shooting death in South Portland considered suspicious
Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in Turner crash
Key official testifies for hours in trial over CMP transmission line
4 new electric vehicle charging stations installed in Bangor and Newport
Nurse practitioners at Bangor’s Northern Light Acadia Hospital will hold union vote
Sea Dog Brewing closing Broadway location in South Portland
FW Webb breaks ground on $5.5M site in Presque Isle
Caribou school district promotes interim superintendent from within