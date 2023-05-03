Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Bangor firefighter’s death demonstrates risk of suicide for first responders
“Nobody is paying attention to what’s actually killing us, and that’s suicide and cancer.”
Fort Kent 5-year-old battles rare condition causing uneven growth
Quinlee Cole is one of fewer than 3,000 people in the world with PIK3CA-related overgrowth syndrome, which causes one side of her body to grow faster than the other.
This Maine foreclosure took more than a decade. All that’s left is an empty lot.
He has endured a mess of red tape, delays and botched attempts at selling and foreclosing on a house from which he still isn’t free.
Eliot Cutler’s 9-month jail sentence is less time than he’d face in federal court
Court documents show Eliot Cutler was in possession of 83,780 images of children under the age of 12 on his electronic devices.
Maine AG stopped overseeing romantic partner just before disclosing relationship
Attorney General Aaron Frey put his romantic partner under the supervision of a deputy just minutes before they disclosed their relationship to colleagues.
Republicans join lawsuit against Janet Mills and Democrats over budget
The lawsuit is challenging the constitutionality of the process used by Democrats to pass a partisan state budget in March.
Mainer’s cat toys mimic everyday objects they love playing with
Jacquelyn Mansfield’s new line of cat toys include a biodegradable and sparkly version of a common cat favorite — the milk jug ring.
Midcoast artist transforms old books into intricate artworks
Chelsea Porter found a new way to incorporate books into her life wherever she goes: by transforming them into art.
Orono church claims Hermon school board discriminated by denying lease to hold services
The church offered to pay the district $1,000 a week in rent to hold services at Hermon High School.
Beloved UMaine equipment manager ‘Jonesy’ retires after 43 years
Steve Jones was much more than an equipment manager, many say, and his absence will leave a large void in the UMaine community.
Former Hampden softball pitcher is having a breakout debut with Husson
Danielle Masterson has notched a 4-3 record from the circle in her opening season for the Eagles.
I made a huge mistake when I moved my trail camera
“Who knows how long it would have taken me to figure out what was going on with my trail camera,” BDN Outdoors editor Pete Warner writes.
Paddling these rapids in Piscataquis County requires precise navigation
“Paddling Kingsbury Stream in Abbot has been a Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society spring tradition for decades,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.
Paul LePage is once again a Florida resident
All-night opposition unlikely to impede Maine Democrats’ abortion-rights push
Online feud escalates to gunfire in Auburn
Bail set at $500K for man accused of mailing fentanyl to Auburn restaurant
North Carolina man allegedly brought loaded gun to Portland airport checkpoint
Bangor police close Union Street following 2-car crash
Madawaska paper mill fined $67K for failure to report toxic chemical use and release
Natural gas company asks Maine regulators to approve rate hike
Bangor hospital will get nearly $16M for unexpected labor costs during pandemic
Yvonne Jacquette, artist who painted Bangor federal building mural, has died
Southwest Harbor is expanding town land around skating pond
Brewer’s bats come alive in 9-1 win over Hampden
Oxford Hills’ Ella Pelletier receives offer from UMaine women’s basketball