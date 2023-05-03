Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies and scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“Nobody is paying attention to what’s actually killing us, and that’s suicide and cancer.”

Quinlee Cole is one of fewer than 3,000 people in the world with PIK3CA-related overgrowth syndrome, which causes one side of her body to grow faster than the other.

He has endured a mess of red tape, delays and botched attempts at selling and foreclosing on a house from which he still isn’t free.

Court documents show Eliot Cutler was in possession of 83,780 images of children under the age of 12 on his electronic devices.

Attorney General Aaron Frey put his romantic partner under the supervision of a deputy just minutes before they disclosed their relationship to colleagues.

The lawsuit is challenging the constitutionality of the process used by Democrats to pass a partisan state budget in March.

Jacquelyn Mansfield’s new line of cat toys include a biodegradable and sparkly version of a common cat favorite — the milk jug ring.

Chelsea Porter found a new way to incorporate books into her life wherever she goes: by transforming them into art.

The church offered to pay the district $1,000 a week in rent to hold services at Hermon High School.

Steve Jones was much more than an equipment manager, many say, and his absence will leave a large void in the UMaine community.

Danielle Masterson has notched a 4-3 record from the circle in her opening season for the Eagles.

“Who knows how long it would have taken me to figure out what was going on with my trail camera,” BDN Outdoors editor Pete Warner writes.

“Paddling Kingsbury Stream in Abbot has been a Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society spring tradition for decades,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.

In other Maine news …

Paul LePage is once again a Florida resident

All-night opposition unlikely to impede Maine Democrats’ abortion-rights push

Online feud escalates to gunfire in Auburn

Bail set at $500K for man accused of mailing fentanyl to Auburn restaurant

North Carolina man allegedly brought loaded gun to Portland airport checkpoint

Bangor police close Union Street following 2-car crash

Madawaska paper mill fined $67K for failure to report toxic chemical use and release

Natural gas company asks Maine regulators to approve rate hike

Bangor hospital will get nearly $16M for unexpected labor costs during pandemic

Yvonne Jacquette, artist who painted Bangor federal building mural, has died

Southwest Harbor is expanding town land around skating pond

Brewer’s bats come alive in 9-1 win over Hampden

Oxford Hills’ Ella Pelletier receives offer from UMaine women’s basketball