Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with a chance for rain or scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Republicans are seeking permanent money rather than one-time allocations for the highway fund in the state budget.

A majority of judges said they did not have enough time on a regular basis to get their work done.

There will be a new Taco Bell location at 740 Hogan Road, with construction starting this summer and expected to conclude this winter.

There are roughly 70 vacant homes in Bangor, most of which are owned by large, out-of-state banks.

Right now, it is especially hard for first-time homebuyers to get into the market.

CMP customers will see a $1.25 monthly increase effective July 1, with a further $5 increase spread over 2024 and 2025.

Jonathan Buck and his family decided to close the marina because he said Brooksville has undermined the business.

Have you been dreaming of mussels bathed in a white creamy wine sauce or a savory French onion soup topped with gruyere?

Greenville Grinds Coffee Shoppe offers classic hot and iced coffee, with beans supplied through Bangor-based Wild Life Coffee Co.

The Houlton border crossing project is one of 26 planned port of entry structural upgrades throughout the United States.

Steve Corning and Jason Tardy, self-proclaimed “professional weirdos,” have been setting records that no one even knew existed.

Once the cowbird lays her eggs, she abandons them to be raised by the other bird, often at the expense of the other bird’s chicks.

These weren’t your average, run-of-the-mill silver dollar dock dwellers.

In other Maine news…

A conservative lawmaker is suing Maine to take power away from legislative leaders

Bill to ban marriages for Maine children under 17 signed into law

Troubled Orrington trash incinerator slated for auction

Maine special education teacher of the year changes lives through reading

Lubec man gets 33 months for Machias hardware store gun theft

Man gets 8 years for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old Lewiston girl

Vehicle becomes wedged under school bus in Belgrade crash

Maine data highlight prevalence of PFAS in pesticides

Group will test Casco Bay for PFAS for 1st time

Portland school board confirms new superintendent

Portland Expo is no longer accepting new asylum seekers

Willard Beach will remain closed due to wastewater contamination

Gorham seniors allowed back on lacrosse team following protest over coach’s behavior

Foxcroft Academy wins 2 regional tennis titles as boys and girls advance to state tourney