Today is Wednesday. The temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with a chance for rain or scattered showers across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine Republicans pick late budget fight with Democrats on roads and bridges
Republicans are seeking permanent money rather than one-time allocations for the highway fund in the state budget.
Maine’s courts need more judges and clerks to properly function, study says
A majority of judges said they did not have enough time on a regular basis to get their work done.
Bangor will get a 2nd Taco Bell
There will be a new Taco Bell location at 740 Hogan Road, with construction starting this summer and expected to conclude this winter.
The number of vacant properties in Bangor could plummet thanks to new permit fees
There are roughly 70 vacant homes in Bangor, most of which are owned by large, out-of-state banks.
This Maine city could have one of the nation’s largest spikes in home prices
Right now, it is especially hard for first-time homebuyers to get into the market.
Regulators approve CMP rate hike
CMP customers will see a $1.25 monthly increase effective July 1, with a further $5 increase spread over 2024 and 2025.
Brooksville marina owner says he closed business because of town
Jonathan Buck and his family decided to close the marina because he said Brooksville has undermined the business.
2 new midcoast restaurants offer different takes on French cuisine
Have you been dreaming of mussels bathed in a white creamy wine sauce or a savory French onion soup topped with gruyere?
Greenville newcomer opens the town’s 2nd coffee shop
Greenville Grinds Coffee Shoppe offers classic hot and iced coffee, with beans supplied through Bangor-based Wild Life Coffee Co.
Houlton border station is getting multimillion-dollar facelift
The Houlton border crossing project is one of 26 planned port of entry structural upgrades throughout the United States.
Mainer breaks record for juggling balls while holding a cat
Steve Corning and Jason Tardy, self-proclaimed “professional weirdos,” have been setting records that no one even knew existed.
These birds trick other birds into raising their chicks
Once the cowbird lays her eggs, she abandons them to be raised by the other bird, often at the expense of the other bird’s chicks.
Catching pumpkinseed sunfish filled my plate and made me feel like a kid again
These weren’t your average, run-of-the-mill silver dollar dock dwellers.
In other Maine news…
A conservative lawmaker is suing Maine to take power away from legislative leaders
Bill to ban marriages for Maine children under 17 signed into law
Troubled Orrington trash incinerator slated for auction
Maine special education teacher of the year changes lives through reading
Lubec man gets 33 months for Machias hardware store gun theft
Man gets 8 years for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old Lewiston girl
Vehicle becomes wedged under school bus in Belgrade crash
Maine data highlight prevalence of PFAS in pesticides
Group will test Casco Bay for PFAS for 1st time
Portland school board confirms new superintendent
Portland Expo is no longer accepting new asylum seekers
Willard Beach will remain closed due to wastewater contamination
Gorham seniors allowed back on lacrosse team following protest over coach’s behavior
Foxcroft Academy wins 2 regional tennis titles as boys and girls advance to state tourney