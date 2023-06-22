Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Gov. Janet Mills has dug in against the tribal rights measure, but the overwhelming support increases the odds it survives a veto.

Maine is among 19 states that don’t apply minimum wage laws to most farmworkers because they are not classified as employees under state law.

The bill would cap a maximum 12 weeks of paid leave at the state’s average weekly wage, which will rise above $1,100 starting July 1.

The measure would required a yearly report to a state council on the number of sexual assault and harassment reports, among other data.

The PERC has not been operating fully since 2017, or at all since May 2, and has had to store trash received from Orrington residents.

If Orono commits, it would be the second Maine community to use the electric scooters, joining neighboring Old Town.

Even though Bangor has received $38 million in requests, it has only $12.4 million in ARPA funds remaining.

Developer Dana Cassidy plans to split the complex into sections for retail, office space, recreation and a 50-unit senior housing project.

The council also voted to increase the penalty for not paying a ticket within 30 days to $80.

“It is the most demanding musical presented at the Bangor Opera House since ‘Beauty and the Beast’ launched in 2017,” Judy Harrison writes.

At worst, it creates serious problems with crucial components such as sensors or connectors that can ultimately lead to crashes.

Allie Ladd has a knack for catching beautiful animals on his trail cameras, and this serene Canada lynx is no exception.

“It often comes down to an internal battle between conservation and gluttony, which are concepts not always easily reconciled,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

In other Maine news …

