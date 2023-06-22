Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Lawmakers overwhelmingly back expanded Maine tribal rights
Gov. Janet Mills has dug in against the tribal rights measure, but the overwhelming support increases the odds it survives a veto.
Maine House narrowly votes to apply minimum wage laws to farmworkers
Maine is among 19 states that don’t apply minimum wage laws to most farmworkers because they are not classified as employees under state law.
Sweeping paid leave program clears 1st hurdle in Maine Legislature
The bill would cap a maximum 12 weeks of paid leave at the state’s average weekly wage, which will rise above $1,100 starting July 1.
Lawmakers approve fix to Maine National Guard’s sexual assault response
The measure would required a yearly report to a state council on the number of sexual assault and harassment reports, among other data.
Orrington trash plant shuts down as it prepares for auction
The PERC has not been operating fully since 2017, or at all since May 2, and has had to store trash received from Orrington residents.
Orono could be the next Maine town with electric scooters
If Orono commits, it would be the second Maine community to use the electric scooters, joining neighboring Old Town.
Bangor receives 60 applications for $38M in COVID relief funds
Even though Bangor has received $38 million in requests, it has only $12.4 million in ARPA funds remaining.
New owner has big plans for Aroostook Centre Mall
Developer Dana Cassidy plans to split the complex into sections for retail, office space, recreation and a 50-unit senior housing project.
It will soon cost up to $4 an hour to park in downtown Bar Harbor
The council also voted to increase the penalty for not paying a ticket within 30 days to $80.
Penobscot Theatre’s ‘Mary Poppins’ is a triumphant show
“It is the most demanding musical presented at the Bangor Opera House since ‘Beauty and the Beast’ launched in 2017,” Judy Harrison writes.
This is why rodents may be snacking on your car
At worst, it creates serious problems with crucial components such as sensors or connectors that can ultimately lead to crashes.
Watch this Canada lynx calmly cross a log near a fisherman
Allie Ladd has a knack for catching beautiful animals on his trail cameras, and this serene Canada lynx is no exception.
Whether to keep a fish, or release it, is a personal decision
“It often comes down to an internal battle between conservation and gluttony, which are concepts not always easily reconciled,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
In other Maine news …
Maine is loosening marijuana laws on different fronts
Outgoing lawmaker stymied in last push to secure Equal Rights Amendment for Maine
Maine’s childhood vaccination rates increased dramatically in the past 2 years
The summer vacation rental market is down this year, Maine rental operators say
A new program is showing promise in chipping away at Maine’s affordable housing crisis
Landmark Fort Fairfield restaurant Boondock’s Grill is up for sale
Court appearance brings Westbrook murder suspect’s history of threatening to light
Man accused of Westbrook killings has criminal record dating back to 2018
Belfast begins consolidating citizen-led committees
Jeep crashes into Amish buggy in Lincoln County
Jefferson man killed in Boothbay crash
York softball edges Nokomis for Class B state title on freshman’s pinch-hit single