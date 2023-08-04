Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with rain and a chance of thunderstorms throughout Maine. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Animals return to the Bangor State Fair for the 1st time in 3 years
During the hiatus at the fair, homesteaders in Maine haven’t had a place to show or learn about animals in the area.
Home prices in 3 Maine communities are outpacing European namesakes
Home prices are rising across the world, but Maine home values have really been taking off over the past few years.
New Brewer restaurant channels the flavors of the Gulf Coast
Jessica Calvert cut her teeth as a chef in Emeril Lagasse’s restaurants on the Gulf Coast, and brings that knowledge to the Southern Spoon.
Stonington property where controversial Chicago chef ran restaurant is for sale
The 27 Main St. property, which formerly housed Acadia House Provisions, is on the market for just over $1 million.
Former Maine doctor sued over hundreds of illegal prescription allegations
Douglas Jorgensen is accused of allowing electronic prescriptions for Schedule II drugs to be dispensed by another person using his accreditation.
Controversial church that serves hallucinogens relocates to Maine
Pachamama Sanctuary, which hosts spiritual retreats employing the powerful, mostly illegal, hallucinogenic substance ayahuasca, has officially relocated to a new 40-acre facility in Casco.
PLUS: Meet the pastor of Maine’s new hallucinogenic church
What I learned seeing Baxter State Park through the eyes of an 11-year-old
More often than not, my niece is the one teaching me.
87-year-old Maine woman fought off intruder and then fed him a snack
A Brunswick woman gave a teenager who broke into her home a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.
Belfast fire that destroyed events center ruled accidental
The Wentworth Event Center, located on Route 1 at 139 Searsport Ave., was a popular venue for weddings and other events.
Susan Collins’ shift on Donald Trump’s 2024 run may be no change at all
The Maine senator is returning to a 2016 line on the next election as her party embraces the former president.
Meet the Maine Lobster Festival volunteer who’s been cooking crustacean for 56 years
Vern Mossman, 64, has been overseeing the lobster cookery at the festival since 1967, and he doesn’t plan on stopping soon.
In other Maine news …
Photos: Santana draws an electric crowd to Bangor
Why it smells bad in Belfast right now
Man accused of scamming Home Depot stores, including Maine locations, out of thousands
Rabid groundhog bites Brunswick town councilor
Joan Benoit Samuelson to run in Beach to Beacon this weekend
Judge warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ if shortage of defense lawyers not fixed soon
UMaine System says it will potentially recognize a graduate student work union
Lost Virginia man found cold and dehydrated in New Sweden woods Thursday
Trenton erases 6-run deficit to top Massachusetts champ at American Legion regional
Presque Isle business center adds art and music
Iodine cause of pink smoke at Portland waste facility
Berwick pedestrian seriously injured after being run over by vehicle