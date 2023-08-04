Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s with rain and a chance of thunderstorms throughout Maine. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

During the hiatus at the fair, homesteaders in Maine haven’t had a place to show or learn about animals in the area.

Home prices are rising across the world, but Maine home values have really been taking off over the past few years.

Jessica Calvert cut her teeth as a chef in Emeril Lagasse’s restaurants on the Gulf Coast, and brings that knowledge to the Southern Spoon.

The 27 Main St. property, which formerly housed Acadia House Provisions, is on the market for just over $1 million.

Douglas Jorgensen is accused of allowing electronic prescriptions for Schedule II drugs to be dispensed by another person using his accreditation.

Pachamama Sanctuary, which hosts spiritual retreats employing the powerful, mostly illegal, hallucinogenic substance ayahuasca, has officially relocated to a new 40-acre facility in Casco.

PLUS: Meet the pastor of Maine’s new hallucinogenic church

More often than not, my niece is the one teaching me.

A Brunswick woman gave a teenager who broke into her home a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.

The Wentworth Event Center, located on Route 1 at 139 Searsport Ave., was a popular venue for weddings and other events.

The Maine senator is returning to a 2016 line on the next election as her party embraces the former president.

Vern Mossman, 64, has been overseeing the lobster cookery at the festival since 1967, and he doesn’t plan on stopping soon.

In other Maine news …

Photos: Santana draws an electric crowd to Bangor

Why it smells bad in Belfast right now

Man accused of scamming Home Depot stores, including Maine locations, out of thousands

Rabid groundhog bites Brunswick town councilor

Stonington property where controversial Chicago chef ran restaurant is for sale

Joan Benoit Samuelson to run in Beach to Beacon this weekend

Judge warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ if shortage of defense lawyers not fixed soon

UMaine System says it will potentially recognize a graduate student work union

Lost Virginia man found cold and dehydrated in New Sweden woods Thursday

Trenton erases 6-run deficit to top Massachusetts champ at American Legion regional

Presque Isle business center adds art and music

Iodine cause of pink smoke at Portland waste facility

Berwick pedestrian seriously injured after being run over by vehicle