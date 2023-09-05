Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine’s small towns are suddenly gripped by dysfunction
More clerks in small communities across Maine have had to shoulder increased workloads as town governments grapple with staff shortages.
What Maine could learn from Nebraska’s consumer-owned electric utility
Nebraska is the nation’s only state served entirely by consumer-owned power, rather than investor-owned utilities.
Bangor’s lack of public restrooms leave homeless people with few options
With few public restroom options, homeless people in Bangor often have to find quiet, concealed places to relieve themselves.
Schoodic Peninsula is on pace to have busiest summer ever
This year, visitors to the Schoodic Peninsula section of Acadia National Park could top 354,000 — double what it was just nine years ago.
As local inns change hands, worry grows about local food losing its place in the restaurants
With a growing number of Maine-owned amenities sell to out-of-state operators, local food is disappearing from tried-and-true menus.
You should take your ‘secret’ fishing and hunting spots to your grave
“Over the years, as many do with their own secret fishing spots, I developed a sense of ownership of it, feeling as though it was mine,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
Imposing cliffs and majestic rockbound shoreline highlight Campobello surf-and-turf trip
“Sheltered from southwest winds by a prominent bluff, we launched in calm water at the beach in Mill Cove,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.
A Bangor 12-year-old is missing
30-year-old arrested after shots fired in Bangor
Swimmer dies after being pulled from Rockland Breakwater
Body of 28-year-old man recovered from Sebago Lake
60-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Naples crash
UMaine football dominated Florida International University in heartbreaking loss