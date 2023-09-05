Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 80s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

More clerks in small communities across Maine have had to shoulder increased workloads as town governments grapple with staff shortages.

Nebraska is the nation’s only state served entirely by consumer-owned power, rather than investor-owned utilities.

With few public restroom options, homeless people in Bangor often have to find quiet, concealed places to relieve themselves.

This year, visitors to the Schoodic Peninsula section of Acadia National Park could top 354,000 — double what it was just nine years ago.

With a growing number of Maine-owned amenities sell to out-of-state operators, local food is disappearing from tried-and-true menus.

“Over the years, as many do with their own secret fishing spots, I developed a sense of ownership of it, feeling as though it was mine,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

“Sheltered from southwest winds by a prominent bluff, we launched in calm water at the beach in Mill Cove,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.

In other Maine news …

A Bangor 12-year-old is missing

30-year-old arrested after shots fired in Bangor

Swimmer dies after being pulled from Rockland Breakwater

Body of 28-year-old man recovered from Sebago Lake

60-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Naples crash

UMaine football dominated Florida International University in heartbreaking loss