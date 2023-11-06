Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with morning sun giving way to cloudy skies for much of Maine. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine’s yellow flag law is a more limited version of “red flag” laws in other states, which allows police to petition courts to confiscate guns from people.

PLUS: In a Nov. 2 letter to Army Inspector General Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King called for a probe into how the Army handled concerns about Robert R. Card II.

Since he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, questions have swirled about his motivations, who he was, how police found him and why.

PLUS: An autopsy suggests that Robert R. Card II was alive for most of the police search for him.

Maine got a close look at the Democratic president playing a role as consoler in chief.

PLUS: All three patients still recovering at Central Maine Medical Center from the Oct. 27 mass shooting are now in stable condition.

The delays have ultimately hindered progress on developments that could help Bangor’s most pressing issues, such as homelessness and housing.

Three to four minutes of cosmic rarity promises to draw more than 20,000 of the curious to Houlton for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse.

The lawsuit argues that Great Salt Bay Community School violated a parent’s constitutional right by concealing information about her teen’s transition.

The University of Maine’s hockey team completed a sweep of its weekend series with a 5-4 victory over Merrimack College.

In other Maine news …

Maine considers electrifying proposal that would give the boot to corporate electric utilities

Aroostook man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire

Carmel man killed in house fire

Fort Fairfield struggles with loss of Elmer family members in fatal fire

4 candidates are vying for Bath City Council seat

Lewiston man arrested for murder after 5-hour standoff with police

Mainers rally for stricter gun control after Lewiston mass shooting

2 Maine men arrested in connection with pair of Waterville robberies

Orono’s Ruth White wins 3rd state Class C cross country title

South teams sweep state field hockey championships

John Bapst advances to 1st regional championship in 11 years

Orono football beats Stearns in thrilling regional championship game

UMaine women’s soccer headed to NCAA Tournament

Hampton football rallies to beat UMaine