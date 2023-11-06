Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with morning sun giving way to cloudy skies for much of Maine. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine’s yellow flag law works, say the police chiefs who rely on it
Maine’s yellow flag law is a more limited version of “red flag” laws in other states, which allows police to petition courts to confiscate guns from people.
PLUS: In a Nov. 2 letter to Army Inspector General Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King called for a probe into how the Army handled concerns about Robert R. Card II.
What we know about Robert Card and Maine’s deadliest mass shooting
Since he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, questions have swirled about his motivations, who he was, how police found him and why.
PLUS: An autopsy suggests that Robert R. Card II was alive for most of the police search for him.
How Joe Biden tried to comfort the victims of Lewiston’s mass shooting
Maine got a close look at the Democratic president playing a role as consoler in chief.
PLUS: All three patients still recovering at Central Maine Medical Center from the Oct. 27 mass shooting are now in stable condition.
Why Bangor City Council struggles to accomplish its biggest goals
The delays have ultimately hindered progress on developments that could help Bangor’s most pressing issues, such as homelessness and housing.
With less than 6 months to eclipse, Houlton focuses on what it can do for viewers
Three to four minutes of cosmic rarity promises to draw more than 20,000 of the curious to Houlton for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse.
Judge could dismiss Maine mother’s lawsuit against school for helping child transition
The lawsuit argues that Great Salt Bay Community School violated a parent’s constitutional right by concealing information about her teen’s transition.
Bradly Nadeau’s 2 goals lead UMaine hockey to road sweep at Merrimack
The University of Maine’s hockey team completed a sweep of its weekend series with a 5-4 victory over Merrimack College.
In other Maine news …
Maine considers electrifying proposal that would give the boot to corporate electric utilities
Aroostook man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
Carmel man killed in house fire
Fort Fairfield struggles with loss of Elmer family members in fatal fire
4 candidates are vying for Bath City Council seat
Lewiston man arrested for murder after 5-hour standoff with police
Mainers rally for stricter gun control after Lewiston mass shooting
2 Maine men arrested in connection with pair of Waterville robberies
Orono’s Ruth White wins 3rd state Class C cross country title
South teams sweep state field hockey championships
John Bapst advances to 1st regional championship in 11 years
Orono football beats Stearns in thrilling regional championship game
UMaine women’s soccer headed to NCAA Tournament