Today is Friday. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here's the weather outlook for the weekend.

The three challenges are tied to a progressive movement aimed at disqualifying Trump for his role in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021.

The small towns of Waldo and Alna are the only two in the midcoast with enough affordable housing for residents, according to the study.

The property, which Mitchell Rales bought nearly six years ago for $19 million, is not the first on MDI that he has bought and redeveloped.

In an independent report, investigator and attorney Michael A. Cunniff offered three suggestions for improvements to the sheriff’s office.

“Even a nail artist could offer sun or moon nail art for $5,” Johanna Johnston, executive director of the Southern Aroostook Development Corp., said.

Schools in Regional School Unit 21 in Kennebunk on Thursday were placed under a “hold in place” order following a threat that was received in the morning.

The raid was notable because of a potential connection to a massive network of Chinese-linked marijuana grows that has sprung up along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The asking prices for the five homes range from $549,000 to $639,000, adding up to just shy of $3 million.

The New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex will feature a state-of-the-art turf soccer pitch adjacent to a modernized track.

The plan is backed by a $500,000 Yass Prize awarded to the St. George Municipal School Unit.

A group including three current and former lawmakers echoed arguments against Question 2 from utilities and media groups.

Ellsworth swept Orono in the regular season last year, but the Red Riots flexed their championship pedigree on Thursday, cementing themselves as the region’s top team.

Two large gaps in the trail, each 40 feet deep by about 100 feet long, were caused by flooding and erosion in the spring and summer.

If you’ve spent any time outdoors in Maine, it’s almost a sure thing you’ve walked by a patch of Wintergreen somewhere along your way.

Few people like to see spiders or cobwebs inside their homes, but they can be helpful roommates since they capture and eat other bugs.

In other Maine news …

Labor regulators say Starbucks illegally closed Portland shop and others for unionizing

Auburn woman faces charges for participating in Capitol riot

This is the gear you need to enjoy the outdoors all winter long

Presque Isle’s economic director resigns to take job in Kennebunkport

Maine courts shut off online records access over security concern

Maine man who paid Philippines trafficker to sexually abuse child on livestream gets 25 years

Join me on these Penobscot Bay bird-watching cruises

US, Russia could be exploring exchange deal to free jailed American journalist, security exec

Lee man identified as passenger in fatal Lincoln crash

Parking expansion proposal at Portland Jetport prompts broader sustainability debate