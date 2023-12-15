Today is Friday. Temperatures will be FILL ME IN. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s the weather outlook for the weekend.
What Mainers need to know about today’s hearing on Donald Trump’s ballot status
The three challenges are tied to a progressive movement aimed at disqualifying Trump for his role in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021.
Nearly every midcoast Maine town lacks affordable housing, study finds
The small towns of Waldo and Alna are the only two in the midcoast with enough affordable housing for residents, according to the study.
Billionaire is redeveloping former Rockefeller property on MDI after demolishing house
The property, which Mitchell Rales bought nearly six years ago for $19 million, is not the first on MDI that he has bought and redeveloped.
Sagadahoc sheriff’s office says it acted appropriately on Robert Card before Lewiston mass shooting
In an independent report, investigator and attorney Michael A. Cunniff offered three suggestions for improvements to the sheriff’s office.
Houlton eclipse planners see business opportunity in a rare cosmic spectacle
“Even a nail artist could offer sun or moon nail art for $5,” Johanna Johnston, executive director of the Southern Aroostook Development Corp., said.
‘At least 70’ Maine schools targeted by hoax email threats
Schools in Regional School Unit 21 in Kennebunk on Thursday were placed under a “hold in place” order following a threat that was received in the morning.
Police arrest 3 men after seizing 2,600 marijuana plants at Machias home
The raid was notable because of a potential connection to a massive network of Chinese-linked marijuana grows that has sprung up along the Interstate 95 corridor.
University of Southern Maine wants to sell 5 Portland houses for $3M
The asking prices for the five homes range from $549,000 to $639,000, adding up to just shy of $3 million.
UMaine closer to building new athletic complex after $7M gift from New Balance
The New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex will feature a state-of-the-art turf soccer pitch adjacent to a modernized track.
Maine school gets funding for nation’s 1st pre-K-to-12 shop class
The plan is backed by a $500,000 Yass Prize awarded to the St. George Municipal School Unit.
4th lawsuit targets Maine’s referendum against foreign electioneering
A group including three current and former lawmakers echoed arguments against Question 2 from utilities and media groups.
Orono boys’ basketball triumphs in anticipated rematch with Ellsworth
Ellsworth swept Orono in the regular season last year, but the Red Riots flexed their championship pedigree on Thursday, cementing themselves as the region’s top team.
A major snowmobile trail with rain damage likely won’t be fixed this season
Two large gaps in the trail, each 40 feet deep by about 100 feet long, were caused by flooding and erosion in the spring and summer.
Wintergreen is ridiculously easy to find in Maine and has many tasty uses
If you’ve spent any time outdoors in Maine, it’s almost a sure thing you’ve walked by a patch of Wintergreen somewhere along your way.
Let spiders live in your house
Few people like to see spiders or cobwebs inside their homes, but they can be helpful roommates since they capture and eat other bugs.
Labor regulators say Starbucks illegally closed Portland shop and others for unionizing
Auburn woman faces charges for participating in Capitol riot
This is the gear you need to enjoy the outdoors all winter long
Presque Isle’s economic director resigns to take job in Kennebunkport
Maine courts shut off online records access over security concern
Maine man who paid Philippines trafficker to sexually abuse child on livestream gets 25 years
Join me on these Penobscot Bay bird-watching cruises
US, Russia could be exploring exchange deal to free jailed American journalist, security exec
Lee man identified as passenger in fatal Lincoln crash
Parking expansion proposal at Portland Jetport prompts broader sustainability debate