Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with heavy rain and wind throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine’s laws make it easier for neo-Nazis to exist in the state
Maine’s handling of hate-based cases is unique which makes it easier for hate groups to exist in Maine, as long as they do not violate other laws.
170 Maine lawmakers don’t want to talk about the Lewiston massacre
The scant responses to the survey show the sensitivity of the conversations, especially among a bloc of centrist Democrats that has joined with Republicans to block gun control in the past.
PLUS: You can read the responses from the only lawmakers who responded to our survey about potential policy changes in response to the Lewiston mass shooting.
Army Reserve downplayed warnings that Robert Card was dangerous
A new independent review sheds light on the Army Reserve’s response to Card’s threats and apparent mental deterioration before the shooting.
PLUS: The Army’s inspector general will launch an independent investigation into what led up to the shooting either once the Army Reserve completes its two internal probes into the shooting or by Feb. 1, 2024, whichever comes first.
Increasing floods predicted to force Mainers to flee some high-risk areas
Areas that have been developed in Maine over the past 20 years that were considered safe are now seeing the effects of climate change and increased flooding risk.
Vacant homes are key to Maine’s housing goals. They’re hard to redevelop.
More than 70 percent of Maine’s housing units are vacant for most of the year because they are seasonal, recreational or occasional use residences.
Demand grows for the midcoast’s homeless shelters
While there’s no clear data showing that homelessness is growing on the midcoast, a recent study did find that housing has been getting less affordable in the region.
Ruth White’s running legacy extends far beyond northern Maine
Ruth White cemented her legacy as one of Maine’s most successful athletes last week, finishing sixth at the Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals in San Diego.
Littleton siblings get hunting grand slams this year
“It was a friendly competition, but we really wanted each other to get it.”
In other Maine news …
IRS says Maine’s $450 heating aid checks won’t be taxed
Donald Trump’s legal team argues Maine’s elections chief can’t remove him from ballot
Man dies after fire rips through Old Town apartment building
Old Town public safety director steps down
Unwanted dogs adopted during the pandemic are flooding Bangor’s animal shelter
Revitalized Aroostook speedway ramps up schedule for 2024
‘Eccentric’ mansion overlooking downtown Bar Harbor on the market for $8 million
Billionaire is redeveloping former Rockefeller property on MDI after demolishing house
Rockland Hannaford recalls cubed beef over possible ‘foreign material’
Maine man fatally struck on Interstate 95
Portland man whose death sparked police response had guns seized last month
University of Southern Maine wants to sell 5 Portland houses for $3M
Massachusetts man who brought more than 2 pounds of fentanyl to Maine gets 13 years