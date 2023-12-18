Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with heavy rain and wind throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine’s handling of hate-based cases is unique which makes it easier for hate groups to exist in Maine, as long as they do not violate other laws.

The scant responses to the survey show the sensitivity of the conversations, especially among a bloc of centrist Democrats that has joined with Republicans to block gun control in the past.

PLUS: You can read the responses from the only lawmakers who responded to our survey about potential policy changes in response to the Lewiston mass shooting.

A new independent review sheds light on the Army Reserve’s response to Card’s threats and apparent mental deterioration before the shooting.

PLUS: The Army’s inspector general will launch an independent investigation into what led up to the shooting either once the Army Reserve completes its two internal probes into the shooting or by Feb. 1, 2024, whichever comes first.

Increasing floods predicted to force Mainers to flee some high-risk areas

Areas that have been developed in Maine over the past 20 years that were considered safe are now seeing the effects of climate change and increased flooding risk.

More than 70 percent of Maine’s housing units are vacant for most of the year because they are seasonal, recreational or occasional use residences.

While there’s no clear data showing that homelessness is growing on the midcoast, a recent study did find that housing has been getting less affordable in the region.

Ruth White cemented her legacy as one of Maine’s most successful athletes last week, finishing sixth at the Foot Locker Cross Country Nationals in San Diego.

“It was a friendly competition, but we really wanted each other to get it.”

In other Maine news …

IRS says Maine’s $450 heating aid checks won’t be taxed

Donald Trump’s legal team argues Maine’s elections chief can’t remove him from ballot

Man dies after fire rips through Old Town apartment building

Old Town public safety director steps down

Unwanted dogs adopted during the pandemic are flooding Bangor’s animal shelter

Revitalized Aroostook speedway ramps up schedule for 2024

‘Eccentric’ mansion overlooking downtown Bar Harbor on the market for $8 million

Billionaire is redeveloping former Rockefeller property on MDI after demolishing house

Rockland Hannaford recalls cubed beef over possible ‘foreign material’

Maine man fatally struck on Interstate 95

Portland man whose death sparked police response had guns seized last month

University of Southern Maine wants to sell 5 Portland houses for $3M

Massachusetts man who brought more than 2 pounds of fentanyl to Maine gets 13 years

James Madison pulls away in second half to top UMaine women