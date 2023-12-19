Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with isolated showers across northern and eastern Maine eventually giving way to mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It’s unclear how long the outages will last, but Versant Power expects it will take days to restore power to everyone. Additionally, the storm has left at least two dead. Both men were hit by falling trees in Fairfield and Windham on Monday.

Banton Foster, 71, died after suffering injuries in a fire that ripped through an Old Town apartment complex on Sunday morning.

PLUS: The state fire marshal’s office said Monday that the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking material.

The response was to a letter from 17 Republican lawmakers saying the ceasefire rhetoric will “embolden violent, Jew-fearing extremists here at home.”

Island Nursing Home shut down in the fall of 2021 after it was unable to meet skilled staffing levels needed to take care of its residents.

Two weeks into the schoolboys’ basketball season, teams are beginning to show their true colors.

Dan Juilli has been the head indoor track and field coach for the school for the past 11 seasons.

“It’s really an honor because I love the BDN. I honestly think I learned to read as I moved from the funny pages to sports to the rest of the news,” Bill Green writes.

Inspired by David Stone Libby’s pioneering life, Tommy Carbone penned this historical fiction novel about a man called Penobscot.

