Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state this morning. Enjoy the calm before the next storm.

Among the claims is that Shenna Bellows and former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling worked at a nonprofit at the same time.

Rep. Laurel Libby’s staggering fundraising total highlights her role in organizing opposition to Democratic policies.

The commission announced Thursday it will hold four meetings in Augusta between late January and early March.

Maine has seen sea levels rise 8 inches since 1950. They are expected to rise another 1.5 feet by 2050 and 4 feet by 2100.

“We really got walloped,” said Jim Fisher, Deer Isle’s town manager. “This is what climate change looks like.”

PLUS: The Maine Emergency Management Agency has created several online forms to report damage from this most recent storm.

“Prayer and sandbags” are how one downtown building owner plans to get through Saturday. “I’m at the mercy of the weather and the tides.”

Isle au Haut saw the highest wind gust — 95 mph.

PLUS: You can see which towns and cities saw the most rain here.

The town of about 5,000 will be one of a few municipalities in the state with town-wide police surveillance.

The voters say they were signed up for a different party after they thought they signed a petition.

The dam carries deep history in Dover-Foxcroft, the largest town in Piscataquis County, but it has not operated for more than a decade.

How has the Frank J. Wood Bridge inspired such zeal among its advocates?

The message that a woman is not truly fulfilled until she finds her man just can’t be easily set aside.

“In Stockton Springs … a hepatic tanager has been thrilling local birders for more than a week,” Bob Duchesene writes.

