Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state this morning. Enjoy the calm before the next storm. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Donald Trump’s lawyers cite outdated LinkedIn info for false claims about Shenna Bellows
Among the claims is that Shenna Bellows and former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling worked at a nonprofit at the same time.
Arch-conservative Maine lawmaker raises historic sum of money in 2023
Rep. Laurel Libby’s staggering fundraising total highlights her role in organizing opposition to Democratic policies.
Lewiston shooting victims and police will testify before Maine investigative panel
The commission announced Thursday it will hold four meetings in Augusta between late January and early March.
More frequent storms erode the luster of living on Maine’s coast
Maine has seen sea levels rise 8 inches since 1950. They are expected to rise another 1.5 feet by 2050 and 4 feet by 2100.
‘Worst I’ve ever seen’: Maine’s coast getting hammered by this week’s storms
“We really got walloped,” said Jim Fisher, Deer Isle’s town manager. “This is what climate change looks like.”
PLUS: The Maine Emergency Management Agency has created several online forms to report damage from this most recent storm.
Bangor businesses recover from flooding while bracing for another storm
“Prayer and sandbags” are how one downtown building owner plans to get through Saturday. “I’m at the mercy of the weather and the tides.”
Where wind gusts topped 60 mph Wednesday
Isle au Haut saw the highest wind gust — 95 mph.
PLUS: You can see which towns and cities saw the most rain here.
Houlton installs 50 surveillance cameras
The town of about 5,000 will be one of a few municipalities in the state with town-wide police surveillance.
More than 50 Aroostook residents say they were misled at voter registration drives
The voters say they were signed up for a different party after they thought they signed a petition.
Dover-Foxcroft committee wants to replace town’s iconic dam with a park
The dam carries deep history in Dover-Foxcroft, the largest town in Piscataquis County, but it has not operated for more than a decade.
Why midcoast residents have unsuccessfully fought to save this failing bridge
How has the Frank J. Wood Bridge inspired such zeal among its advocates?
Well-acted production of 1953’s ‘Picnic’ worth seeing despite flawed portrayal of women
The message that a woman is not truly fulfilled until she finds her man just can’t be easily set aside.
Maine is recording some birds never seen here before
“In Stockton Springs … a hepatic tanager has been thrilling local birders for more than a week,” Bob Duchesene writes.
In other Maine news …
Weekend storm will hit Maine with gusts up to 55 mph
Maine Senate confirms nomination of 1st woman to lead Maine National Guard
8 pit bulls rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Aroostook County
3,000 acres on Moosehead Lake protected from development
Friend says he ‘literally spelled out’ the danger Lewiston shooter posed
Lewiston bowling alley working to reopen following mass shooting
Woman killed in central Maine tractor-trailer collision has been identified
Man killed in head-on collision in Portland has been identified
Driver rescued after floodwaters swept them into Cape Elizabeth marsh
Massive waves damage dunes on South Portland beach
Mainer who attacked NY police officers on New Years Eve pleads guilty to terrorism charges
Smith leads UMaine women’s basketball to America East win at New Hampshire
UMaine men’s basketball loses thrilling Border Battle in Bangor
UMaine men’s hockey coach undecided on who will start in goal for UConn series