It felt wrong to mourn a mass shooter, one fellow reservist said. Still, he grieved.

Housing data from Zillow shows some surprises, including dipping home values in traditionally wealthy communities.

The Point in Time count is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take place on a single night every January.

Pine Tree Solar defaulted on 18 different auto loans, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday in Bangor District Court.

At a September meeting, several residents expressed concerns about increased drug activity and related crimes.

Ellsworth and Southern Aroostook each captured state championships a year ago — and they appear to be poised to make runs at another.

“I knew Oceanside was going to blow out Belfast, and it was going to be more than the 113 points the team scored against Leavitt. And I knew parents would get angry about it, because that’s what parents do.”

Penobscot County Wrestling is composed of 20 Greater Bangor high schoolers — half of whom have never wrestled before.

In Saturday’s win over visiting UMass Lowell, the Black Bears scored three goals in 2:07, building a lead they would keep.

Here are six restaurants all across Maine that let you go straight from your sled or skis to a delicious meal and beverage.

“That man is my father.”

“Everything in that area seems to be miserable. Misery Gore, Misery Ridge and Misery Knob are names assigned to nearby locations.”

In other Maine news …

Last year Maine saw the fewest deaths on the road since 2014

Record number of disasters show climate crisis urgency in storm-weary Maine

Maine businesses shocked that insurance won’t cover flood damage

Maine home sales fell nearly 20 percent in 2023

Maine cancer cases and deaths continue to exceed the national average

1 killed in Howland crash

Armed man fatally shot by police in Augusta

Maine judge makes county insurer pay $130K for violating open records law

Rent control violations often go unpunished in Portland

Man accused of ransacking building in downtown Portland

Portland school placed on lockdown after alleged threatening message from student

Texan pleads guilty to bilking Mainers of $323K for phony drug-testing business

Ellsworth ends Old Town’s unbeaten streak with 4-point win at home