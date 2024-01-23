Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with scattered snow flurries giving way to sunny skies up north, and mostly cloudy skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine soldiers grapple with how their friend became a mass killer
It felt wrong to mourn a mass shooter, one fellow reservist said. Still, he grieved.
Home prices are starting to drop in these Maine towns
Housing data from Zillow shows some surprises, including dipping home values in traditionally wealthy communities.
The system that tracks Bangor’s homeless population is almost certainly wrong
The Point in Time count is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take place on a single night every January.
Maine solar company accused of defaulting on $260K of auto loans
Pine Tree Solar defaulted on 18 different auto loans, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday in Bangor District Court.
State police commander to address Patten’s safety concerns Wednesday
At a September meeting, several residents expressed concerns about increased drug activity and related crimes.
Dominant northern Maine girls’ basketball teams set sights on new title runs
Ellsworth and Southern Aroostook each captured state championships a year ago — and they appear to be poised to make runs at another.
How Maine high school basketball can prevent more blowouts
“I knew Oceanside was going to blow out Belfast, and it was going to be more than the 113 points the team scored against Leavitt. And I knew parents would get angry about it, because that’s what parents do.”
Bangor’s 1st ever high school wrestling team hosts its 1st meet
Penobscot County Wrestling is composed of 20 Greater Bangor high schoolers — half of whom have never wrestled before.
Scoring flurries have been important to UMaine hockey’s success
In Saturday’s win over visiting UMass Lowell, the Black Bears scored three goals in 2:07, building a lead they would keep.
6 Maine restaurants you can reach by snowmobile or cross-country skis
Here are six restaurants all across Maine that let you go straight from your sled or skis to a delicious meal and beverage.
Katahdin snowmobiler mystery is solved
“That man is my father.”
Raging winds kept us from climbing the fire tower on Williams Mountain
“Everything in that area seems to be miserable. Misery Gore, Misery Ridge and Misery Knob are names assigned to nearby locations.”
In other Maine news …
Last year Maine saw the fewest deaths on the road since 2014
Record number of disasters show climate crisis urgency in storm-weary Maine
Maine businesses shocked that insurance won’t cover flood damage
Maine home sales fell nearly 20 percent in 2023
Maine cancer cases and deaths continue to exceed the national average
Armed man fatally shot by police in Augusta
Maine judge makes county insurer pay $130K for violating open records law
Rent control violations often go unpunished in Portland
Man accused of ransacking building in downtown Portland
Portland school placed on lockdown after alleged threatening message from student
Texan pleads guilty to bilking Mainers of $323K for phony drug-testing business
Ellsworth ends Old Town’s unbeaten streak with 4-point win at home