Two more Mainers have died and another 209 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,412 as of Saturday. Check out our tracker for more information.

Students planning to attend classes and on-campus events in person at University of Maine System schools are being asked to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.

Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is expected to open the doors for nearly half of U.S. states to ban abortion.

“I do not think Roe v. Wade is at risk,” Sen. Susan Collins said just days before the 2020 election.

Republican Gov. John McKernan secured Maine’s abortion rights by signing the 1993 Reproductive Privacy Act.

With control of abortion now in the hands of states, anti-abortion standard-bearers are now vague on new limits they would support.

In Down East Maine, short-term rentals are welcomed contributors to the local economy.

As with home sales prices, rents are continuing to increase throughout Maine and across the country because of severe supply constraints.

The past shootings, and the resulting investigations, shed light on how similar incidents have unfolded and how the state reviews them.

That’s upward of 1,500 byways and, according to Portland’s Public Works Department, several hundred miles.

Helping drive the commercial space market is the low cost of these small satellites compared with the larger and much more expensive ones.

Limestone lost its largest employer and experienced a population exodus it hasn’t recovered from when the U.S. Air Force left in 1994.

Spirits were high on Saturday as people marched in Bangor’s Pride parade, but many worried about the future of LGBTQ rights.

“I was very concerned about the heat in terms of people’s attendance and whoopie pies don’t always do well in the heat,” said event organizer Patrick Myers. “But people really enjoyed it.”

The science is in: This may actually be Maine’s worst bug season yet.

Jared Golden is only member of Maine’s federal delegation to support gas tax holiday

Expanded care in works for vets exposed to toxic substances

World’s largest ploye kicks off summer in Fort Kent

After Supreme Court win, religious schools may face another legal fight with Maine

Man found in recycling at Scarborough facility died of natural causes

Motorcyclist dies in head-on Somerville crash

Woman seriously injured in Woodstock collision

Man in critical condition after Wilton crash

Truck knocks down telephone pole in Sebago crash

Maine Medical Center receives $2 million gift

Camden amateur Cole Anderson ties for 3rd in Korn Ferry golf tournament