The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 209 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,412 as of Saturday. Check out our tracker for more information.
Students planning to attend classes and on-campus events in person at University of Maine System schools are being asked to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall.
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is expected to open the doors for nearly half of U.S. states to ban abortion.
PLUS: Read the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade
Maine reacts to overturn of Roe v. Wade
- Susan Collins calls Supreme Court’s decision tossing Roe ‘sudden and radical’
- Janet Mills vows to protect abortion rights after high court overturns Roe
- Maine’s permissive abortion laws are not changing for now
- Maine abortion providers expect more out-of-state patients after Roe’s end
- Mainers react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade with outrage and anger
- Protesters take to the streets in Portland following Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe
- Longtime anti-abortion advocates in Maine applaud Supreme Court’s decision
How Susan Collins failed to predict Roe’s demise
“I do not think Roe v. Wade is at risk,” Sen. Susan Collins said just days before the 2020 election.
A Republican governor and wrenching testimony guaranteed abortion rights in Maine
Republican Gov. John McKernan secured Maine’s abortion rights by signing the 1993 Reproductive Privacy Act.
Maine Republicans happy about Roe’s end hesitate to run hard against abortion
With control of abortion now in the hands of states, anti-abortion standard-bearers are now vague on new limits they would support.
This remote corner of Maine welcomes short-term rentals
In Down East Maine, short-term rentals are welcomed contributors to the local economy.
Most Maine renters saw monthly hikes in past year
As with home sales prices, rents are continuing to increase throughout Maine and across the country because of severe supply constraints.
All 3 officers who shot man in Blue Hill have used deadly force in the past
The past shootings, and the resulting investigations, shed light on how similar incidents have unfolded and how the state reviews them.
Record-holding Maine long-distance hiker now running every single street in Portland
That’s upward of 1,500 byways and, according to Portland’s Public Works Department, several hundred miles.
Northern Maine company develops young scientists with its tiny satellite technology
Helping drive the commercial space market is the low cost of these small satellites compared with the larger and much more expensive ones.
Aroostook industrial center receives state funds to reverse job losses
Limestone lost its largest employer and experienced a population exodus it hasn’t recovered from when the U.S. Air Force left in 1994.
Bangor’s Pride parade returns with some fearing rollback of LGBTQ rights
Spirits were high on Saturday as people marched in Bangor’s Pride parade, but many worried about the future of LGBTQ rights.
Back after 2 years, beloved Whoopie Pie Festival draws thousands to Dover-Foxcroft
“I was very concerned about the heat in terms of people’s attendance and whoopie pies don’t always do well in the heat,” said event organizer Patrick Myers. “But people really enjoyed it.”
Maine’s black fly season is now all summer long
The science is in: This may actually be Maine’s worst bug season yet.
