Today is Tuesday. Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Cumberland County is among the leading counties nationally in COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages four and under, the newest group eligible for the shot.
Maine’s real estate boom is making it harder for clammers to get to mudflats
Clammers’ access points are rapidly disappearing as new people buy up homes and restrict access to their property.
You can buy a Hermon ski mountain for $5M
The 67.5-acre ski area is the only one in the Bangor area that still offers downhill skiing.
Maine has already matched last year’s number of motorcycle fatalities
The increase in fatal motorcycle crashes spurred officials to form a task force last week to investigate and address the increase.
A Maine man tried to kill his way to heaven, but it didn’t work as planned
Henry McCausland Jr. was convinced slitting a woman’s throat would bring about his own swift execution and speed his entrance through the Pearly Gates.
Why the University of Maine is on an island
Marsh Island is named for John Marsh, a surveyor and settler who in the 1760s became somewhat friendly with the Penobscot people.
Charlie Milan, Maine’s greatest candlepin bowler, dies at 86
Charles Milan III, owner of the Bangor-Brewer Bowling Lanes in Brewer, died of pancreatic cancer Saturday.
Judge rules against former South Portland cop who sued to destroy discipline records
Kaitlyn Thurlow went to court last year to stop city officials from releasing her discipline records to another officer and a lawyer.
There’s something wrong with this duck’s foot
This duck fell into the clutches of another water creature.
In other Maine news …
Lewiston man charged with murder following shooting
More than 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Bucksport drug bust
Massachusetts man accused of killing Skowhegan woman to be held without bail
Class status granted to lawsuit over public defender system
Woodlands of Rockland resident died after being found in the snow
3 people injured in Fairfield crash
Child injured on Old Orchard Beach amusement park ride
Maine native to perform at the edge of space
Toxic blue-green algae found at South Portland park for 4th year in a row
Bailey Plourde will defend her title at the Maine Women’s Amateur golf tourney
Skowhegan basketball star Jaycie Christopher transferring to UMaine