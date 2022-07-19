Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to high 80s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Cumberland County is among the leading counties nationally in COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages four and under, the newest group eligible for the shot.

Clammers’ access points are rapidly disappearing as new people buy up homes and restrict access to their property.

The 67.5-acre ski area is the only one in the Bangor area that still offers downhill skiing.

The increase in fatal motorcycle crashes spurred officials to form a task force last week to investigate and address the increase.

Henry McCausland Jr. was convinced slitting a woman’s throat would bring about his own swift execution and speed his entrance through the Pearly Gates.

Marsh Island is named for John Marsh, a surveyor and settler who in the 1760s became somewhat friendly with the Penobscot people.

Charles Milan III, owner of the Bangor-Brewer Bowling Lanes in Brewer, died of pancreatic cancer Saturday.

Kaitlyn Thurlow went to court last year to stop city officials from releasing her discipline records to another officer and a lawyer.

This duck fell into the clutches of another water creature.

In other Maine news …

Lewiston man charged with murder following shooting

More than 2 pounds of fentanyl seized in Bucksport drug bust

Massachusetts man accused of killing Skowhegan woman to be held without bail

Class status granted to lawsuit over public defender system

Woodlands of Rockland resident died after being found in the snow

Man dies in Sanford crash

3 people injured in Fairfield crash

Child injured on Old Orchard Beach amusement park ride

Maine native to perform at the edge of space

Toxic blue-green algae found at South Portland park for 4th year in a row

Bailey Plourde will defend her title at the Maine Women’s Amateur golf tourney

Skowhegan basketball star Jaycie Christopher transferring to UMaine