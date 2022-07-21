Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s to low 80s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for thunderstorms and scattered showers as the day progresses. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 246 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our tracker for more information.
Suspect in deadly Acadia hit-and-run arrested in Mexico
Raymond Lester, 35, was arrested late Monday in Cancun, Mexico.
Huge lakeside subdivision was Maine’s hardest place to buy a home in June
Lakefront properties generally carry a premium price, but those in Lake Arrowhead had a median sales price of $300,000.
Guides fear Maine’s reputation as an outdoors destination is in jeopardy
Guides fear the discovery of PFAS and the effects of climate change may threaten Maine’s revered pastimes.
Blue Hill gets $1M to fight the threat of rising tides on its wastewater plant
For the past few years, exceptionally high tides have caused water to rise above the pipe that releases final effluent from the facility.
Low-wage workers can park their cars for free in downtown Portland
“Park and Work” is open to downtown workers making less than half the local median income.
A new motorcycle school at the Bangor Mall aims to break riders of their bad habits
The training course emphasizes safety above everything, which is increasingly important amid the rise in fatal motorcycle crashes this year.
Woman who lost leg after bus hit her in downtown Bangor sues service and towns
Amarylis Fisher suffered “catastrophic injuries” in the bus collision, including the amputation of a leg at the hip, the complaint said.
Stephen King pranked by Russian comedy duo posing as Ukrainian leader
A 15-minute video featured Stephen King praising the man he thought was Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership and Ukraine’s war effort.
Aroostook seniors may not get meals delivered due to lack of volunteers
High gas costs, winter driving issues and volunteers who are ready to retire from Meals on Wheels are concerns on both ends of the state.
How to stay safe and (somewhat) comfortable during this wicked Maine heat wave
With temperatures all across the lower half of the state expected to reach into the 90s through the weekend, it’s official: most of Maine is in a wicked heat wave.
ALSO: Here’s where you can find cooling centers throughout Maine
Andre Miller was a great wide receiver at UMaine. Can he make it as a tight end in the NFL?
Those with insight into Andre Miller’s training and skill sets believe he has a legitimate chance to earn a spot on the Giants.
We investigated whether peeing on your garden will keep pests away
“When you live in the country, why not [pee] where you want?,” Kathy Flint said. “Animals do it, why not us?”
In other Maine news …
The zombie permit at the heart of the next CMP corridor fight
Republican campaign signs falsely claim Troy Jackson supports defunding police
Angus King joins GOP in call for Pentagon to halt fight against extremism
The Susan Collins-led plan to overhaul the Electoral College count that Trump exploited
Jared Golden among few Democrats opposed to semi-automatic gun ban
Death of 14-year-old Kennebec County girl being investigated as homicide
3 accused of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine in Hampden
Man dies in Northport tractor rollover
Bar Harbor petition sparks latest debate over cruise ships
Maine home sales declined again in June as interest rates rise
How Waterville’s farmers market thrived while others shrunk
New downtown Portland mural encourages people to shop locally