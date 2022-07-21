Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s to low 80s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for thunderstorms and scattered showers as the day progresses. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 246 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,464. Check out our tracker for more information.

Raymond Lester, 35, was arrested late Monday in Cancun, Mexico.

Lakefront properties generally carry a premium price, but those in Lake Arrowhead had a median sales price of $300,000.

Guides fear the discovery of PFAS and the effects of climate change may threaten Maine’s revered pastimes.

For the past few years, exceptionally high tides have caused water to rise above the pipe that releases final effluent from the facility.

“Park and Work” is open to downtown workers making less than half the local median income.

The training course emphasizes safety above everything, which is increasingly important amid the rise in fatal motorcycle crashes this year.

Amarylis Fisher suffered “catastrophic injuries” in the bus collision, including the amputation of a leg at the hip, the complaint said.

A 15-minute video featured Stephen King praising the man he thought was Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership and Ukraine’s war effort.

High gas costs, winter driving issues and volunteers who are ready to retire from Meals on Wheels are concerns on both ends of the state.

With temperatures all across the lower half of the state expected to reach into the 90s through the weekend, it’s official: most of Maine is in a wicked heat wave.

Those with insight into Andre Miller’s training and skill sets believe he has a legitimate chance to earn a spot on the Giants.

“When you live in the country, why not [pee] where you want?,” Kathy Flint said. “Animals do it, why not us?”

In other Maine news …

The zombie permit at the heart of the next CMP corridor fight

Republican campaign signs falsely claim Troy Jackson supports defunding police

Angus King joins GOP in call for Pentagon to halt fight against extremism

The Susan Collins-led plan to overhaul the Electoral College count that Trump exploited

Jared Golden among few Democrats opposed to semi-automatic gun ban

Death of 14-year-old Kennebec County girl being investigated as homicide

3 accused of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine in Hampden

Man dies in Northport tractor rollover

Bar Harbor petition sparks latest debate over cruise ships

Maine home sales declined again in June as interest rates rise

How Waterville’s farmers market thrived while others shrunk

New downtown Portland mural encourages people to shop locally

Baby eagle dies after rescue from storm debris in Aroostook