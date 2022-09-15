Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.



Another 364 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,561. Check out our tracker for more information.

A majority of workers who spent five or more days at home in Maine over the past week were aged 25-39.

UMPI has bucked the national trend of shrinking university student bodies with three years of steady enrollment growth.

The organization behind Seafood Watch suggested fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the right whale.

Working as a sternman kept Amy Kelly sober and gave her the clarity to find a new, artistic mission as a full-time photographer and gallery owner.

Irrigating blueberries is not always feasible for small-scale growers who are the backbone of the industry.

The proposed year-round ski resort near Moosehead Lake has been a long time coming, and the commissioners’ decision marks a pivotal moment.

Some homeowners on Taunton Bay in Franklin say that a proposed gravel quarry on South Bay Road could bring intense noise and property damage if approved.

Houlton’s granite monuments are one of a handful of meridian lines remaining statewide.

Bruce Poliquin noted his “pro-life” stance while saying he trusted Mainers to set abortion policy.

Montigo Moss’ lineage makes him one of the biggest names to ever play for UMaine and stunned fans when he committed to the school in 2020.

Former chair of national labor board calls Chipotle’s actions toward workers seeking union ‘diabolical’

New report attributes Maine labor shortage to retiring older workers

Lewiston hopes higher wages will attract needed school workers

Servers join restaurant owners to fight Portland proposal to end tip credit

Patagonia owner, Maine native, donates company to help fight climate change

Safety board urges thorough inspections nearly 2 years after Emmy Rose capsized

Dog dies and man seriously injured in Ogunquit crash

Down East mother and son accused of fentanyl trafficking

Biddeford police chief will retire after 51 years with the force

Some parents upset about Farmington school’s sex ed poster

Sumner students to start school year remotely after construction delays at new school

South Portland breaks ground on new skate park

Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain

Plenty of picturesque foliage expected this fall