Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 364 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,561. Check out our tracker for more information.
Nearly 1 in 6 Mainers still worked from home after pandemic eased
A majority of workers who spent five or more days at home in Maine over the past week were aged 25-39.
One of Maine’s smallest, most rural university campuses is growing despite all odds
UMPI has bucked the national trend of shrinking university student bodies with three years of steady enrollment growth.
What the Seafood Watch ‘avoid’ designation really means
The organization behind Seafood Watch suggested fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the right whale.
Lobstering helped this Maine artist save her life
Working as a sternman kept Amy Kelly sober and gave her the clarity to find a new, artistic mission as a full-time photographer and gallery owner.
With less rain, blueberry growers face an expensive predicament
Irrigating blueberries is not always feasible for small-scale growers who are the backbone of the industry.
Moosehead ski resort project wins key state permit with conditions
The proposed year-round ski resort near Moosehead Lake has been a long time coming, and the commissioners’ decision marks a pivotal moment.
Gravel quarry proposal rattles nearby landowners in Franklin
Some homeowners on Taunton Bay in Franklin say that a proposed gravel quarry on South Bay Road could bring intense noise and property damage if approved.
Untangling the mystery of Aroostook County’s meridian line
Houlton’s granite monuments are one of a handful of meridian lines remaining statewide.
Bruce Poliquin is downplaying his staunch anti-abortion record
Bruce Poliquin noted his “pro-life” stance while saying he trusted Mainers to set abortion policy.
Randy Moss’ son catches his 1st touchdown pass for UMaine
Montigo Moss’ lineage makes him one of the biggest names to ever play for UMaine and stunned fans when he committed to the school in 2020.
In other Maine news …
Former chair of national labor board calls Chipotle’s actions toward workers seeking union ‘diabolical’
New report attributes Maine labor shortage to retiring older workers
Lewiston hopes higher wages will attract needed school workers
Servers join restaurant owners to fight Portland proposal to end tip credit
Patagonia owner, Maine native, donates company to help fight climate change
Safety board urges thorough inspections nearly 2 years after Emmy Rose capsized
Dog dies and man seriously injured in Ogunquit crash
Down East mother and son accused of fentanyl trafficking
Biddeford police chief will retire after 51 years with the force
Some parents upset about Farmington school’s sex ed poster
Sumner students to start school year remotely after construction delays at new school
South Portland breaks ground on new skate park
Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain