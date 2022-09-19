Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to high 50s from north to south, with sunshine to the north and cloudy skies with a chance for rain to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Another 234 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Two more deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,566. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor lacks a strategy to rein in growing homelessness despite spending millions
Tent City, and its expansion, is one of the most visible symptoms of Bangor’s growing homeless population, whose ranks have swelled.
A Bangor man is trying to keep his mother-in-law’s Holocaust-era story alive
Howard Trotsky has worked to compile much of Elisabeth Broder-Lewin’s life and escape from the Holocaust spreading across Europe.
These Bangor couples proved you’re never too old to attend your 1st prom
A Bangor-area nonprofit recently hosted a prom-themed fundraiser to help support older adults, caregivers and adults with disabilities.
New Penobscot County administrator’s top priority will be overcrowded jail
Scott Adkins takes over as Penobscot County administrator as officials plan a 100-bed expansion of the county’s jail.
Election disinformation is making the job harder for Maine’s local clerks
Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin used to love Election Day. She does not look forward to it quite as much anymore.
PLUS: The Houlton Band of Maliseets want a polling place on tribal land to reduce one of the biggest impediments to its members voting.
Maine’s largest lobster port looks to an uncertain future
If fishing takes a downturn, some in Stonington fear it will accelerate a trajectory toward an economy that relies solely on tourism.
PLUS: A new analysis from the Island Institute showed a pound of lobster produced about 3 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, less than beef, chicken or pork.
What Mainers on the coast are doing about climate change
The effects of climate change on the ocean are leading people in coastal communities to rethink their practices and look for solutions.
Maine workers are finding higher pay at new jobs
On average, they are getting 8 percent higher wages, more than the typical 4.6 percent they would get if they stayed put.
5 things you can only find in Aroostook County
For those who favor the unique and quirky, The County boasts attractions you won’t find anywhere else in Maine.
Aroostook child care providers say state changes are needed to survive
Since 2014, Caribou has lost half of its early child care providers, with most closing during the pandemic.
Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled
The only soldier shot to death in Maine during the Civil War, William Laird was the 20th person executed by a government on Maine soil.
Maine guides and hunters are ditching tradition and quartering moose in the field
Moving a moose — which even field-dressed can weigh more than 1,000 pounds — is a painstaking process.
PLUS: BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent wonders whether new technology has gotten too easy.
Orono inn and conference center sold to NH hospitality company
Bangor apartment fire on Union and Charles streets displaces 10 people
UMaine’s student newspaper has stopped publishing a print edition
Concert series at Bangor church marks 25 years since Steinway piano donation
Maine rematch could be a bellwether for control of Congress
Portland’s ballot questions could cost the city more than $6 million
Scarborough USPS gets new sorting machine ahead of holiday deliveries
Dover-Foxcroft partners with state to reimagine downtown
Federal agency kicks off public health study of PFAS contamination in Fairfield
Wiscasset approves 100 housing units for older Mainers
Earthquake shakes Oxford County town
2-year-old dies after being hit by truck in Naples driveway
Hunting dog that went missing following Ogunquit crash found safe
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Auburn
19-year-old seriously injured in Raymond motorcycle crash
Multiple injuries after car crashes into Auburn Burger King
John Bapst boys soccer beats MDI for 5th straight win
Hermon field hockey beats Old Town with OT goal