Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to high 50s from north to south, with sunshine to the north and cloudy skies with a chance for rain to the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.



Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 234 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Two more deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,566. Check out our tracker for more information.

Tent City, and its expansion, is one of the most visible symptoms of Bangor’s growing homeless population, whose ranks have swelled.

Howard Trotsky has worked to compile much of Elisabeth Broder-Lewin’s life and escape from the Holocaust spreading across Europe.

A Bangor-area nonprofit recently hosted a prom-themed fundraiser to help support older adults, caregivers and adults with disabilities.

Scott Adkins takes over as Penobscot County administrator as officials plan a 100-bed expansion of the county’s jail.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin used to love Election Day. She does not look forward to it quite as much anymore.

PLUS: The Houlton Band of Maliseets want a polling place on tribal land to reduce one of the biggest impediments to its members voting.

If fishing takes a downturn, some in Stonington fear it will accelerate a trajectory toward an economy that relies solely on tourism.

PLUS: A new analysis from the Island Institute showed a pound of lobster produced about 3 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions, less than beef, chicken or pork.

The effects of climate change on the ocean are leading people in coastal communities to rethink their practices and look for solutions.

On average, they are getting 8 percent higher wages, more than the typical 4.6 percent they would get if they stayed put.

For those who favor the unique and quirky, The County boasts attractions you won’t find anywhere else in Maine.

Since 2014, Caribou has lost half of its early child care providers, with most closing during the pandemic.

The only soldier shot to death in Maine during the Civil War, William Laird was the 20th person executed by a government on Maine soil.

Moving a moose — which even field-dressed can weigh more than 1,000 pounds — is a painstaking process.

PLUS: BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent wonders whether new technology has gotten too easy.

In other Maine news …

Orono inn and conference center sold to NH hospitality company

Bangor apartment fire on Union and Charles streets displaces 10 people

UMaine’s student newspaper has stopped publishing a print edition

Concert series at Bangor church marks 25 years since Steinway piano donation

Maine rematch could be a bellwether for control of Congress

Portland’s ballot questions could cost the city more than $6 million

Scarborough USPS gets new sorting machine ahead of holiday deliveries

Dover-Foxcroft partners with state to reimagine downtown

Federal agency kicks off public health study of PFAS contamination in Fairfield

Wiscasset approves 100 housing units for older Mainers

Earthquake shakes Oxford County town

2-year-old dies after being hit by truck in Naples driveway

Hunting dog that went missing following Ogunquit crash found safe

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Auburn

19-year-old seriously injured in Raymond motorcycle crash

Multiple injuries after car crashes into Auburn Burger King

John Bapst boys soccer beats MDI for 5th straight win

Hermon field hockey beats Old Town with OT goal

UMaine football falls to Boston College, remains winless