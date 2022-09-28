Today is Wednesday. Areas of patchy fog will give way to isolated showers in the northern regions and mostly sunny skies to the south, with temperatures in the mid to high 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more deaths and another 465 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,575. Check out our tracker for more information.

The announcement came during a City Council meeting on Monday, the same day a dozen residents spoke before the council to express their frustration at the city’s growing homeless problem.

Former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin burnished “America first” credentials in the only head-to-head debate with Rep. Jared Golden in their race in Maine’s swing 2nd District on Tuesday.

More from Maine’s 2nd District:

A Dover-Foxcroft man accused of assaulting a local day care’s owner and an employee and fleeing with his two children was sentenced to 45 days in jail, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office.

Theo Ferrara, a 14-year-old who went missing last Thursday, has been found dead.

Gov. Janet Mills widened her fundraising lead on former Gov. Paul LePage down the homestretch of their race, bringing in more than double his haul since mid-July.

Maine voters are ready to change punitive state drug laws and embrace a more progressive, health care-based approach to fighting addiction, according to new research conducted by a pair of University of Maine professors.

Former Gov. Paul LePage sparred with a small group of farmers at an agricultural forum on Tuesday, saying farms were not as productive as they could be and prices are too high.

Colby College is hosting a three-day conference focused on Václav Havel, former president of the Czech Republic and champion of democracy.

Kyle Fitsimons, the first Mainer charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. was found guilty of assaulting two police officers and a handful of other offenses.

It’ll be a chance to highlight what people all over the world already know about Bangor: that it’s the home of Stephen King.

James Pearsall, 50, of Old Town was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

In other Maine news …

Some hope opening Deer Isle causeway would restore bygone fishery

Maine Maritime Academy wants to bring back its football team

Photos from Maine high school sports, Sept. 19-23

Maine judge to decide if fentanyl can be considered a weapon when kids overdose

2 Ellsworth city councilors won’t seek reelection in November

Auburn man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 1993 Alaska murder

Dover-Foxcroft man gets 15 days in jail for altercation that paused fireworks show

Edward Little shuts out Brewer in boys soccer to remain undefeated

Man shot at Edmund Muskie building in Augusta pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer

1 dead after being struck by train in Auburn

Man dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Lewiston

South Portland apartments evacuated after former tenant reportedly left dynamite inside

This western Maine river features complex rapids and excellent surfing